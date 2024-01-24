Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach injured in Blue Devils' game at Louisville

Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach appeared to suffer a right ankle injury in the Blue Devils’ game at Louisville on Tuesday night.

After missing Duke’s 80-76 loss to Pitt on Jan. 20 because of a knee injury, Roach was back in the starting lineup for the 12th-ranked Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) against the Cardinals (6-12, 1-6).

Roach appeared to turn his right ankle on a layup attempt in transition late in the first half. He had 10 points and three assists to help Duke take a 45-34 halftime lead,

Roach briefly made an appearance in the second half before exiting the game for good with 18:49 left.

After coming out of the game, Roach sat at the end of the bench with a towel on his head and an ice pack wrapped around his right ankle. The senior captain is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists.

RESPECT FOR ROACH: Why Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach could be the Blue Devils’ most important player

'UNACCEPTABLE': Jon Scheyer breaks down what went wrong in Duke basketball's ‘unacceptable’ loss to Pitt

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or X/Twitter @RoddBaxley.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball’s Jeremy Roach injured at Louisville