ACC Basketball Power Rankings: UNC, Duke at the top with NC State lurking

Duke basketball and UNC basketball have combined to win 92 ACC championships, including 52 regular-season titles.

It’s mid-January, but the fourth-ranked Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 ACC) and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1) appear to be on a collision course as the favorites to earn some hardware in March.

UNC and Duke are the lone ACC teams in AP Top 25 poll and the only squads inside the top 30 of the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings.

Coming off a big win against Wake Forest (12-5, 4-2), NC State (13-4, 4-1) is off to its best start since the 1988-89 season. The Wolfpack, which won the ACC that season, will have opportunities to make some noise against UNC and Duke in March.

Still, circle Feb. 3 on the calendar. That’s the first meeting between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils this season. Here’s a look at the ACC basketball power rankings in mid-January.

1. UNC

With seven wins in a row, the Tar Heels have their longest winning streak under Hubert Davis. With a defense that has caught up to its offense, UNC looks like a legit national title contender.

2. Duke

The Blue Devils have been on fire, but they haven’t been able to dodge the injury bug. When healthy, Jon Scheyer’s squad has championship potential. Duke joins UNC in a separate tier from everyone else in the league.

3. NC State

Kevin Keatts wants his team to get more respect. After a wacky night that ended with a win against Wake Forest, the Wolfpack is in position to show the rest of the league it can play with anybody.

4. Florida State

No team in the ACC has turned things around like FSU. Following a four-game losing streak in December, the Seminoles looked done. Leonard Hamilton’s squad hasn’t lost in 2024 as winners of five straight.

5. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons let a great opportunity slip through their fingers — literally — at NC State. Wake Forest has averaged 17.6 turnovers in its last three games and was 1-2. The Deacs look like an NCAA Tournament team, but they have to be better at taking care of the rock.

6. Miami

Injuries have led to some problems for Miami and the Hurricanes don’t have the depth to deal with those issues. But defense has been the main issue for Miami, which has allowed an average of 83.3 points in its three ACC losses. If that doesn’t improve a bit, forget about the postseason.

7. Clemson

Despite losses in four of its last five games, the Tigers have the experience and talent to turn things around. But they’re only in this spot because it’s harder to trust the teams below them. Clemson is following the same script as last year, and that’s not a good sign of things to come.

8. Virginia

If the Cavaliers could play every game in Charlottesville, they might be at the top of this list. Unfortunately, Virginia has seven more road games on the schedule. So far, Tony Bennett’s squad hasn’t been able to handle those trips very well.

9. Syracuse

With three home games in a row, the Orange have an opportunity to improve their position in the ACC. Blowout losses at Duke and UNC show ‘Cuse that it’s not among the top teams in the league, but average is attainable.

10. Virginia Tech

It’s hard to figure out the Hokies, who have lost five of their last six games but remain dangerous because of their guard play. Virginia Tech had winnable opportunities in three of its ACC losses. A win at NC State could change the path for this team.

11. Georgia Tech

Despite losing five of their last six games, the Yellow Jackets look like they’re on the right track under Damon Stoudamire. This young team is only going to get better after its double-overtime win at Clemson. The buzz is back in Atlanta.

12. Boston College

The Eagles have a good coach and a solid roster, but they haven’t earned a signature win this season. Boston College has a chance to make waves with UNC coming to town this weekend.

13. Pitt

The Panthers have lost four of their last five games, including three by double digits. With a 1-5 start in the ACC, it doesn’t look like Pitt will be making a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.

14. Notre Dame

Like Georgia Tech, the Fighting Irish appear to be trending up under a first-year coach. Micah Shrewsberry has Notre Dame embracing its defensive identity, and that can keep them in any game.

15. Louisville

The Cardinals had an eyebrow-raising win against Miami and they’re definitely playing better basketball. But from where things started, it’s a little late for a turnaround.

