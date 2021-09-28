Academy Sports + Outdoors just restocked dozens of HBCU apparel just in time for homecoming

Washington DC, Howard University campus sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Across the country, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are prepping to welcome a sea of alumni and guests for their annual homecoming celebrations. Festivities last year were all but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fall, a combination of football games, step shows, parties and other events will be hopefully happening across the nation's 107 institutions.

To make sure participants are all properly outfitted, Academy Sports + Outdoors just unveiled an extensive collection of HBCU apparel, hats and other accessories to wear this fall and beyond. Featuring the likes of Morehouse, Howard, FAMU, Grambling State and more, merchandise comes in both men's and women's sizes and are available in stores and online.

We linked seven bestsellers below, but shop nearly 200 options at Academy Sports + Outdoors before they sell out for good.

Clark Atlanta Fleece Pullover

Clark Atlanta Fleece Pullover

$35 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

'47 Tuskegee Clean Up Cap

'47 Tuskegee University Clean Up Cap

$20 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Grambling State Fleece Pullover

Grambling State Fleece Pullover

$35 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Howard University Pullover

Howard University Pullover

$35 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

'47 Alabama State Clean Up Cap

47 Alabama State Clean Up Cap

Women's Prairie View A&M T-shirt

Women's Prairie View A&M T-shirt

$20 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Morehouse College T-shirt

Morehouse College T-shirt

$20 at Academy Sports + Outdoors