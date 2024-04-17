[Getty Images]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "I have to say thank you to these players from deep in my heart because of the way they played. But football is about winning and we didn't do enough yet we were exceptional.

"Sometimes you can win on penalties and sometimes you cannot. But in the game we did not convert the chances that we had, even though we defended really. Everyone performed at a high level. We said we would have to be at our best to play Real Madrid and they were.

"I would have preferred to have won but congratulations to Real Madrid. We did everything so I have absolutely no regret about anything we have done.

"I always say as a manager, it is about scoring more and conceding less and we did everything. We played exceptional but unfortunately we could not win so it is what it is"