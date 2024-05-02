Advertisement

Aberdeen v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Aberdeen have only won two of their last nine home league games against St Johnstone (D3 L4), losing most recently 2-0 in February.

  • After their 2-0 win in February, St Johnstone could win back-to-back league meetings with Aberdeen for the first time since October 2015.

  • Aberdeen have won two of their last three Scottish Premiership home matches (D1), as many as they managed in their previous 11 games at Pittodrie (D6 L3).

  • St Johnstone have lost four of their last five league matches (W1), conceding 2+ goals in all four of those defeats. In fact, since losing their first match of 2024 on 7 February, St Johnstone have lost the most matches (8) and conceded the joint-most goals (20) in the competition.

  • St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov has prevented 10.1 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season according to Opta’s Goals Prevented model – the most of any goalkeeper - conceding 48 goals (excl. own goals) from an expected goals on target conceded (xGOT) figure of 58.1.