Aberdeen v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Aberdeen have only won two of their last nine home league games against St Johnstone (D3 L4), losing most recently 2-0 in February.

After their 2-0 win in February, St Johnstone could win back-to-back league meetings with Aberdeen for the first time since October 2015.

Aberdeen have won two of their last three Scottish Premiership home matches (D1), as many as they managed in their previous 11 games at Pittodrie (D6 L3).

St Johnstone have lost four of their last five league matches (W1), conceding 2+ goals in all four of those defeats. In fact, since losing their first match of 2024 on 7 February, St Johnstone have lost the most matches (8) and conceded the joint-most goals (20) in the competition.