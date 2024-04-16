Is Aberdeen 'too small' a step for Thelin?

[Getty Images]

There is a feeling from some in Sweden that Jimmy Thelin's move to Aberdeen isn't a big enough leap in his managerial career.

That's according to Swedish football podcaster Glenn Holvik, who told BBC Scotland the 46-year-old's experience with Elfsborg should translate well to Pittodrie.

"I think this is a good step, a lot of people in Sweden say this step could be too small, that he should take a bigger step," he said.

"Aberdeen met BK Hacken from Sweden last year [in the Europa League play-off] and BK Hacken won. For a lot of supporters, they feel this step is too small.

‘I think it is really smart for him to take this step and also the [Aberdeen] supporters should be excited but they need to have patience.

"I think the first year will be about Jimmy seeing what is happening with the club , he will need two or three transfer windows to get the right players.

"In Sweden, Elfsborg is a small town club that has challenged the big city clubs. I always said that the Scottish Elfsborg is Hearts.

"Now, when I think about it, maybe that is Aberdeen, so it could be a great match."