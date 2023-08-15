Aaron Rodgers has a rough day

The "everything is awesome" vibe that Aaron Rodgers hopes to display for Green Bay has its limits.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets' starting quarterback had a rough practice on Tuesday.

Per Cimini, Rodgers completed only eight of 20 passes for the first-team offense. Cimini writes that pass protection "was spotty," that there were a "couple of drops," that Rodgers "misfired at times," and "[a]ppeared frustrated."

At one point, Rodgers threw seven straight incompletions.

The good news is that Rodgers and Wilson connected for a red-zone touchdown.

It's just one practice. But it's a reminder that, despite the effort to paint everything about Rodgers and the Jets as being glass half (or fully) full, it could still run empty once the season gets started. Especially in light of the team's schedule.