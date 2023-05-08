Aaron Rodgers reunites with old, new teammates at Kentucky Derby

New Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers traded the Big Apple for a Mint Julep on Saturday, heading to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. He was joined by multiple teammates, old and new.

Via the Christopher Kuhagen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rodgers gathered with former Packers (now Raiders) receiver Davante Adams, current Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, former Packers (now Jets) receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and former Packers A.J. Hawk, Matt Flynn, and Jimmy Graham.

The Journal Sentinel has plenty of photos from the weekend, as does the New York Post. In one, Rodgers is enjoying a cigar.

I didn’t know he was a cigar guy, at least not of the tobacco variety. That’s something else we have in common. Despite our differences over the years, we’ve got more in common than he’d ever realize or admit.

Except for the freakish athletic ability, of course.

