Aaron Rodgers' estranged brother rips QB after wildfire donation

Aaron Rodgers’ brother made a family dispute with the Green Bay Packers quarterback public again. (AP)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to have family drama. The 34-year-old was ripped by his brother Jordan on Twitter after pledging to donate $1 million to assist those impacted by the California wildfires.

Jordan Rodgers called out Aaron, accusing him of not getting in touch with his family as the wildfires approached their house.

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018





According to Jordan Rodgers, Aaron did not reach out to his mother as she was preparing to evacuate the family’s house during the wildfires. Jordan Rodgers also said everything else Aaron does “just feels like an act.”

The family feud isn’t new. While on “The Bachelorette,” Jordan Rodgers revealed Aaron and the family had a falling out. Aaron Rodgers has declined to discuss the issue, saying he finds it inappropriate to talk publicly about “family matters.”

The family’s drama should add to an already pivotal week for the Packers. The team will take on the division rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. With the Packers sitting at 4-5-1, a loss could be devastating to their postseason chances.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

Story Continues

• Report: Attorney advises 76ers star to leave team over shoulder

• Forced bet shows problem with Tiger-Phil match

• After Smith injury, Redskins turn to ‘insurance package’

• Chiefs’ Mahomes downplays confrontation with Rams’ Peters

