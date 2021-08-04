Aaron Rodgers discusses WR competition at Packers training camp

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows there’s a heated competition underway at the wide receiver position to start training camp.

As many as four or five receivers might be roster locks or close to locks at this point, but there are spots to be won – both at the end of the depth chart and on the practice squad – this summer.

“There’s a lot of guys in the mix,” Rodgers said.

The NFL’s MVP understands exactly what will “separate” those final few spots over the next month.

Here’s a rundown of the things Rodgers listed Wednesday:

– the alignment and the assignment, or understanding of the game

– do one thing great

– has to be something they do exceptionally

– maturity on the field, settled off the field

– secure with who they are

– professional with preparation on the field

Rodgers also specifically mentioned four different players:

– On Devin Funchess: “Obviously, bringing Funch back from being off last year, he’s a big, strong talented guy who has played at a high level before.”

– On Juwann Winfree: “Juwann has had a really nice offseason. He looks, body-wise, differently.”

– On Malik Taylor, Equanimeous St. Brown: “Malik and EQ made the roster last year and made strides for us.”

“It’s going to be interesting to see how it all shakes out,” Rodgers said.

Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and rookie Amari Rodgers should be locks, based on previous performance or expected role in 2021. That’s already five. The Packers could keep as many as seven receivers on the final roster, and with expanded practice squads, two or three more spots could be available.

The competition at receiver looks more interesting this year than most years. In most cases, all NFL teams have 3-4 young players competing for a roster spot at wide receiver during camp. But most of the competitors are undrafted guys with little chance of becoming something important at the NFL level.

Is that the case in Green Bay?

Funchess, a second-round pick of the Panthers, played a lot of football (62 career games, 165 career catches) before missing most of the last two years.

Winfree was a sixth-round pick of the Broncos and has now spent over a year in Green Bay. He was a standout of the offseason workout program.

Taylor and St. Brown both made the team last year and each has at least two years in Matt LaFleur’s offense. St. Brown was a sixth-round pick in 2018.

Reggie Begelton, DeAndre Thompkins and Chris Blair round out the competition.

Rodgers doesn’t get to pick the receivers that make the team – see: Kumerow, Jake – but he might have a greater say this year after begging for more input with general manager Brian Gutekunst. And his demands of the receiver position are well known. He made it clear what he needs to see from a receiver during camp on Wednesday. The competitors will have the next month to prove to Rodgers and the Packers that they belong on the team to start the 2021 season.

