Aaron Judge continues domination over Orioles, knocks 2 HR in 7-6 win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Baltimore Orioles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aroldis Chapman
    Aroldis Chapman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trey Mancini
    Trey Mancini
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Santander
    Anthony Santander
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lucas Luetge
    Lucas Luetge
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BALTIMORE — The lights were flashing. The music was playing. Aaron Judge had hit 900 feet of home runs and the Yankees had bounced back after dropping a doubleheader to the Astros to hold on for a 7-6 win over the Orioles in Camden Yards Friday night.

But the clubhouse was downbeat.

Michael King, the excellent young reliever who had helped them build the best record in baseball, walked off the mound with what is likely a season-ending elbow injury.  The team did not have an official update after the game, but a source confirmed a report that he suffered a fracture.

The concern was obviously serious that he will miss significant time, likely the rest of the season.

“You try to  say a quick prayer and pray for some good outcome when you come in during the inning, but I saw the same thing happen to (Chad Green)  the last time we were here and then to see this happen it’s never good,” Judge said. “Especially how big of a bullpen piece (King) has been for us. The work he puts in day in day out to get to this position, to be one of our high leverage guys, it’s tough to see. He’s in our prayers, that’s for sure.”

Green had Tommy John surgery earlier this season.

King threw an 82-mile an hour pitch to Ramon Urias in the eighth inning and immediately walked off the mound in obvious pain. He held his right arm gingerly by his side. After the game he went for X-Rays and the Yankees were expecting to make roster moves, Aaron Boone said.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the league. So hope and pray for the best for King and but I’m not gonna I’m not gonna speculate,” the Yankees manager said.

Losing King for an extended period of time would be a huge loss for the Yankees (64-30), who are fighting to hold on to the best record in baseball. In the quiet of the Yankees postgame clubhouse the Astros’ game was on several TVs, so the Yankees could keep an eye on the team chasing them for the best record in the American League.

The first two days after the All-Star Break have raised a red flag on the Yankees pitching.

The right-hander was chased after just 2.2 innings for his shortest start of the season. After walking 12 batters in his first 18 starts of the season, and at most two in a game, Taillon walked the first two he faced Friday night. He ended up walking a season high three. Taillon allowed two earned runs on four hits. He struck out two.

After a solid start to end the first half — six, 1-run, 2-hit innings against the Red Sox — the Yankees were optimistic that he had gotten over his slump.

Friday night, however, was evidence that he’s still searching for fastball command. He threw 67 pitches, 38 for strikes, getting just eight swings and misses, including four on his slider.

Over his last six starts, Taillon has allowed 23 earned runs in 29.2 innings pitched. He has walked six and struck out 24.

While Lucas Luetge gave the Yankees 2.1 solid innings and Clay Holmes got four outs for his 17th save, Aroldis Chapman was hammered again. Chapman gave up a leadoff single to Cedric Mullins, issued a one-out walk to Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander crushed a three-run homer off the lefty to the second deck in left field.

With less than two weeks to the trade deadline, the Yankees have some holes in their pitching staff to address.

But, Friday night, the offense carried them.

Judge had his 8th multi-HR game of a season.That’s tied with Gleyber Torres (2019), Alex Rodriguez (2007), Mickey Mantle (1961) and Babe Ruth (1927) for the most multi-HR games in a season in Yankees history.

Judge’s second shot went 465 feet, his longest this season. His first went just 436 feet. Joey Gallo hit his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot in the sixth which gave him his 24th RBI. That was all overshadowed by King’s injury.

“It was kind of a somber mood here after the game,” said Taillon, who has gone through more than his fair share of injuries. “He’s a hard worker. I know he’ll get back here and get back to the same spot that he was in. But, it’s never easy seeing the guy walk off the field and then think about his girlfriend and family watching and stuff. That’s not easy for anyone to see. So it’s tough.”

Recommended Stories

  • 3M Open allows kids and adults to learn about science

    The 3M science dome is in the fan village by the 18th green and is filled with interactive science experiments and robots.

  • Here’s a look at the Rams’ incredible Super Bowl LVI ring

    The Rams got their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night and they're incredible. Take a look at them here.

  • Trevor Bauer's accuser says she didn't lie about abuse

    A San Diego woman who alleges Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer beat and sexually abused her has denied that any of the accusations were “false, fabricated, or bogus,” her attorneys said in a court filing. Bauer has denied abusing the woman he met through social media. After he sued, Major League Baseball suspended Bauer for two years.

  • More videos emerge showing apparent racial snubs of children at Sesame Place

    An attorney for a woman who contends Sesame Place character snubbed her daughter and niece says new video supports allegations it was intentional.

  • Judge 2 HRs, top majors with 36 as Yankees beat Orioles 7-6

    Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Friday night. Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. “You have to start off on a good foot here with this hot ballclub,” Judge said.

  • Mets get DH Vogelbach from Pirates in trade for reliever

    The first-place New York Mets added some much-needed punch at designated hitter Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach, a left-handed hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games for the rebuilding Pirates.

  • Idaho inmate posts TikTok video seeking pen pals. Prison officials can’t stop her

    Miriah Vanlith is serving a 10-year sentence for raping two teenage boys, one of whom she lured over the internet.

  • Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports

    STORY: Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.UN chief Antonio Guterres called it an “agreement for the world,” aimed at restoring Ukrainian grain exports... and easing Russian grain and fertilizer shipments despite Western sanctions.“This initiative must be fully implemented, because the world so desperately needs it to tackle the global food crisis.”The deal ensures safe passage in and out of Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports in what one UN official called a "de facto ceasefire.”Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s biggest exporters of food.A blockade of Ukraine’s ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet has hurt global supply chains.Moscow - which invaded Ukraine in February in what it called a 'special military operation' - has denied responsibility for the food crisis.It instead blamed Western sanctions imposed for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports.The hope is Friday’s landmark deal can help avert famine for tens of millions of people.It caps off two months of talks brokered by the UN and Turkey -- a NATO member that has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted its potential to help with food security. "We hope that in the coming period all the necessary efforts will be made for the effective implementation of these agreements.// Given the significant share of Russian and Ukrainian agricultural products on global markets, ensuring their uninterrupted export meets the urgent tasks of maintaining food security...”Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said it was made possible by recent military success.“All of this wouldn’t be possible if not for the successes of our Armed Forces and our Naval Forces. A particularly important moment was the liberation of Snake Island."UN officials said the deal should be up and running within a few weeks.

  • Yankees vs. Orioles Highlights

    Aaron Judge's two homers lead Yankees to 7-6 victory

  • Seven potential landing spots for Nationals All-Star outfielder Juan Soto

    After Soto rejected a $440 million extension from Washington, the Nationals are now open to trading the slugger.

  • Big Papi still awestruck as Hall of Fame induction looms

    Six months after he got one of the most amazing phone calls in sports, David Ortiz is still awestruck at his good fortune. The former Boston Red Sox slugger known affectionately as Big Papi will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday. Ortiz hit 541 home runs in 20 big league seasons and helped the Red Sox win three World Series.

  • Blue Jays score franchise-record 28 runs after Red Sox blunder leads to inside-the-park grand slam

    The Red Sox attempted to play baseball on Friday.

  • What are the most runs scored in an MLB game?

    MLB has seen some teams pour on the runs. These franchises scored the most runs in one game in league history.

  • Gabe Kapler explains strange Giants-Dodgers delay in first inning

    In the top of the first inning, the umpires spoke to Gabe Kapler and asked Antoan Richardson to make sure he was standing in the first base coach's box.

  • Do the Yankees go all in on Juan Soto and what would they have to give up? | Baseball Night in NY

    On Baseball Night In New York, in this "Decent Proposal” segment, Jim Duquette outlines what it could cost the Yankees to acquire Juan Soto.

  • Ex-world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson believes his death is coming ‘really soon’

    Boxer Mike Tyson has said he believes his death is coming “really soon” as he also opened up about his feelings on money. The former world heavyweight champion made the comments on the podcast Hot Boxin' with therapist Sean McFarland.

  • Astros end Mariners' winning streak at 14; J-Rod scratched

    The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

  • 2022 MLB Trade Deadline: Insider names four potential fits for Red Sox

    MLB.com's Mark Feinsand named these four players as potential fits for the Boston Red Sox if they end up being buyers ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

  • Nico Mannion's incredible Steph Curry story exemplifies star's greatness

    Nico Mannion shared the great story of how he was quickly humbled by Steph Curry.

  • 'It feels pretty good': Cody Bellinger is Dodgers' grand-slam hero vs. Giants

    Amid a season of struggles at the plate, Cody Bellinger delivers a grand slam in the eighth inning to power the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Giants.