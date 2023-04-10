Aaron Judge carries Yankees offense with 28th career multi-home run game

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a a third inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge has picked up right where he left off last season for the Yankees. The big slugger cracked two more home runs in their 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Judge got things started right away, singling in his first at-bat to extend his on-base streak to a career-long 42 games. Two batters later, he came in to score the first run of the game on a Giancarlo Stanton single.

Judge teed off on a Tyler Wells offering to deep center to increase the lead to 2-0 two innings later. He popped out in his next at-bat, but then launched another solo homer to left center leading off the top of the eighth to put the Yankees ahead 5-2.

Judge was locked in from the get-go and finished the day 3-for-4 with two homers, two RBI, and three runs scored. He now has 28 multi-home run games since 2017, which is the most in baseball, and has homered 36 times against the Orioles in that span.



When asked what it is about the Baltimore pitching staff that causes him to have so much success, Judge talked about their aggressiveness.

"They got great pitchers that are going to come after you, they don’t back down from anybody. You like that as a competitor. They’re going to come with their 'A stuff' and I’m gonna come with my 'A swing' and we’ll see what happens."

Judge has four home runs and seven RBI through just nine games played this season. Last season it took him 17 games to reach that mark. The slugger said right now he’s in such a good rhythm because he’s ready to go in the box.

"Making sure I’m starting early in my load so I can recognize pitches. Just having confidence in my teammates. [Anthony] Rizzo’s been swinging the bat well, he got robbed on one, DJ [LeMahieu] in front of me setting the table. Just about swinging at strikes and being ready."