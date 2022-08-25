8 Oklahoma Sooners included to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list

The Senior Bowl has become the best all-star game for NFL draft prospects to raise their profile during the draft process. Baker Mayfield attended the game, allowing NFL GMs, in particular the Cleveland Browns, the opportunity to see Mayfield over the course of the week.

The time spent in Mobile, Ala. helped Mayfield secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

More recently, Perrion Winfrey took advantage of the opportunity to meet with teams and help them get a better handle on who he was as a player and person. Winfrey was so dominant that he earned game MVP honors.

With the 2022 season about to kickoff, the Senior Bowl released its watch list for the 2022 season and eight Oklahoma Sooners were included.

Eric Gray, RB

Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs with the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray came to OU in 2021 with high expectations and was getting a ton of hype. After the las coaching staff kept the game-breaker on the shelf, Gray has an opportunity to lead the way for the Oklahoma Sooners rushing attack. His dynamic ability in the passing game gives the Sooners a dual-threat runner that provides Oklahoma another home run threat on offense.

Jeffery Johnson, DT

Oklahoma’s Jeffery Johnson (77) during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the players I’m most excited to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners is Jeffery Johnson. Adding a legit, run-stuffing defensive tackle that has the size and strength to eat up space in the middle will be a game changer for the Sooners run defense.

Wanya Morris, OT

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

The right tackle competition isn’t solved yet, but Wanya Morris figures to factor in along the offensive line for OU in 2022. By all accounts, Morris has had a fantastic offseason and might be ready to realize his full potential on the field.

Story continues

Trey Morrison, DB

Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Trey Morrison (4) recovers a fumble that he returns for a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Coming over from North Carolina, Trey Morrison provides valuable versatility and experience to a Sooners secondary where playing time remains up for grabs. Morrison’s ability to play in the slot, outside, and at safety will help the defensive staff find the best combination of players to deploy on the back end.

Chris Murray, OG

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys won 37-33. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Murray had a solid season starting for Oklahoma in 2021 and looks to build upon that heading into his 2022. Providing experience and stability on the right side, his power will help open up holes for the Sooners running game.

Jalen Redmond, DT

University of Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond (31) talks with Mike Stoops during the first day of Spring practice for the OU football team in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

Gone are Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, and Perrion Winfrey. The table is set for Jalen Redmond to be the key to a Sooners defensive front that’s replacing three starters. In Venables aggressive, attacking defense, look for Redmond to have a career year.

Drake Stoops, WR

Sept. 26, 2020; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) runs with the ball as Kansas State Wildcats defensive back AJ Parker (12) chases during the game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Stoops has been one of the best stories from the last few years. From walk on to clutch performer, Stoops is now positioned to be heavily involved in the slot wide receiver rotation.

Brayden Willis, TE

Nov. 27, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Willis is one of the players I expect to have a breakout season in 2022. Though Daniel Parker will get opportunities as well, Willis will lead the way at tight end.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire