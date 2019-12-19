76ers fans boo Jimmy Butler — again — as Heat end Philadelphia's perfect home start

Philly sports fans will be Philly sports fans.

The Miami Heat visited the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, meaning the home crowd had an easy excuse to unleash anger on an opponent.

Butler hears the boos

The object of ire was Jimmy Butler, who committed the violation of being traded from the 76ers to a conference rival after spending 55 games in a 76ers uniform last season.

Sixers fans booed Butler in pregame introductions and continued to boo him whenever he touched the ball. Fans apparently didn’t get the anger out of their system the first time Butler returned in November, a 113-86 76ers win that saw Butler relentlessly booed throughout the game.

76ers fans relentlessly booed Jimmy Butler as the Heat handed Philadelphia its first home loss of the season. (Bill Streicher/Reuters)

Heat snap 76ers’ 14-0 home record

Wednesday’s result was different. The 76ers opened with a 29-19 lead, but the Heat closed the first half with a 27-7 run to take a 56-48 lead and held on in the second half for a 108-104 win.

The win snapped the 76ers’ perfect home start after they got off to a league-best 14-0 start at home.

Miami threatened to run away with the game, opening a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter before Philadelphia cut the deficit to 106-104 in the game’s final minute.

But Al Horford’s late go-ahead 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as Bam Adebayo sealed the win at the free throw line.

Kendrick Nunn led the way for Miami with 26 points, five assists and four rebounds while Adebayo added 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Butler tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Joel Embiid fell one rebound shy of a 20-20 night, tallying 22 points and 19 rebounds in the loss.

With the win, Miami improves to 20-8, while Philadelphia falls to 20-9.

