7 standouts from the Commanders’ preseason-ending win over the Bengals

On Saturday, the Washington Commanders concluded the preseason with a 21-19 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the win, the Commanders finished the preseason undefeated for the first time since 2013.

Who cares, right? While the preseason may not mean anything to fans, outside of just seeing football again, it does mean a lot to those young players at the bottom of every 90-man roster fighting for their football futures. Or the veteran looking for one last opportunity.

For the final preseason game, the Commanders rested their starters outside of a select few. Washington started its three interior linemen [LG Saahdiq Charles, C Nick Gates and RG Sam Cosmi] for the first drive with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and pulled them afterward. This game would be mostly focused on those fighting for roster spots and giving other young players some valuable experience.

So, which players stood out?

We normally do a studs and duds story after every Commanders’ game. However, we chose to do things a bit differently this time around, focusing on some of the players who are impressed.

Here are seven Commanders who were outstanding in the preseason finale.

LB Khaleke Hudson

The fourth-year linebacker didn’t play a lot on Saturday. He didn’t need to as Hudson’s spot on the roster is secure. He was the talk of the offseason and continually earned the praise of head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. On two plays in Saturday’s game, Hudson met a Cincinnati offensive player behind the line of scrimmage. A good warmup for Hudson.

QB Jake Fromm

Washington Commanders quarterback Jake Fromm (11) attempts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Fromm was outstanding in each of the final two preseason games. Fromm looks comfortable in Eric Bieniemy’s offense. He’s pushing the ball down the field, he’s moving around the pocket and leading touchdown drives. Washington’s top two quarterbacks are locked in with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett. If Washington keeps three quarterbacks, Fromm is safe, but it feels like the Commanders may go with two and re-sign Fromm back to the practice squad.

RB Jaret Patterson

Washington Commanders running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Every summer, running back Jaret Patterson needs to prove himself in the preseason. And he often does. Patterson had an impressive touchdown reception in last week’s win over the Ravens. In the finale against the Bengals, Patterson ran hard, breaking tackles, making defenders miss. Is that enough for the Commanders to keep four running backs? If they do keep four, would Patterson or Jonathan Williams be the fourth? Patterson had a good summer.

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Washington Commanders wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (86) scores a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Tinsley needed a strong performance in the preseason finale to make it difficult for the coaches. He delivered in a big way. He had a 39-yard touchdown reception and should’ve had another one, but officials ruled out him at the one-yard line. Tinsley was outstanding. He gets open. Can he help on special teams? That’s what will determine his immediate future. Tinsley is in the running for one of those final receiver spots. If he doesn’t make the 53, you can bet Washington will sweat it out hoping he can be re-signed to the practice squad.

G Mason Brooks

Mason Brooks (RG), is a BULLY! pic.twitter.com/OiXxIVr1y0 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 27, 2023

The undrafted free agent continues to stand out. Mason Brooks was a priority signing for the Commanders after the 2023 NFL draft. He’s stood out all summer. In the preseason win over the Bengals, Brooks had more than highlight block like the one above. He always displayed the type of nastiness you want from an offensive lineman when Fromm was hit out of bounds, Brooks was quick to defend his QB.

TE Brandon Dillon

Tight end Brandon Dillon #46 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after catching a second half touchdown pass. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Commanders need depth at tight end. Starter Logan Thomas is still nursing a calf injury. John Bates and Cole Turner will play major roles on offense this fall, but Washington needs another tight end for depth. Could that be Brandon Dillon? Dillon caught two passes, including a touchdown in the win over the Bengals. It will be interesting to see what coaches do about a fourth tight end considering Thomas’ injury history. Dillon only helped himself Saturday.

CB Jace Whittaker

Just before halftime, Jace Whittaker nabs the tipped ball and makes a huge INT for the @commanders 💪 📱: Stream #CINvsWAS on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/GGhDKQsT73 — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023

Jace Whittaker was a recent signing for the Commanders. A three-year NFL veteran, did Washington stumble upon a gem in Whittaker? In addition to the interception to end the first half Whittaker made plays all game long for the Commanders. Could his veteran experience help land him on the 53-man roster? A good night for Whittaker.

