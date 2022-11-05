7 ruled out, 9 questionable in Colts vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports ahead of the Week 9 matchup, and there are a lot of names on both lists.

The Colts ruled out four players, including one starter, while listing two others as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots ruled out three players but had seven others listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Here are the players with injury designations going into the Week 9 matchup:

Out | Colts RB Jonathan Taylor | Ankle

Out | Colts QB Matt Ryan | Shoulder

Out | Colts LB Grant Stuard | Pectoral

Out | Colts CB Tony Brown | Hamstring

Questionable | Colts LB E.J. Speed | Ankle

Questionable | Colts OT Dennis Kelly | Calf/Ankle

Out | Patriots C David Andrews | Concussion

Out | Patriots OT Marcus Cannon | Concussion

Out | Patriots WR DeVante Parker | Knee

Questionable | Patriots RB Damien Harris | Illness

Questionable | Patriots CB Jack Jones | Illness

Questionable | Patriots DL Christian Barmore | Knee

Questionable | Patriots S Kyle Dugger | Ankle

Questionable | Patriots RB Pierre Strong Jr. | Hamstring

Questionable | Patriots LB Josh Uche | Hamstring

Questionable | Patriots DE Deatrich Wise Jr. | Ankle

