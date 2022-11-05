7 ruled out, 9 questionable in Colts vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports ahead of the Week 9 matchup, and there are a lot of names on both lists.
The Colts ruled out four players, including one starter, while listing two others as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots ruled out three players but had seven others listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Here are the players with injury designations going into the Week 9 matchup:
Out | Colts RB Jonathan Taylor | Ankle
Out | Colts QB Matt Ryan | Shoulder
Out | Colts LB Grant Stuard | Pectoral
Out | Colts CB Tony Brown | Hamstring
Questionable | Colts LB E.J. Speed | Ankle
Questionable | Colts OT Dennis Kelly | Calf/Ankle
Out | Patriots C David Andrews | Concussion
Out | Patriots OT Marcus Cannon | Concussion
Out | Patriots WR DeVante Parker | Knee
Questionable | Patriots RB Damien Harris | Illness
Questionable | Patriots CB Jack Jones | Illness
Questionable | Patriots DL Christian Barmore | Knee
Questionable | Patriots S Kyle Dugger | Ankle
Questionable | Patriots RB Pierre Strong Jr. | Hamstring
Questionable | Patriots LB Josh Uche | Hamstring
Questionable | Patriots DE Deatrich Wise Jr. | Ankle
