Who are the 7 first-year Pro Football HOF semifinalists?
Who has a chance to head to Canton, Ohio?
The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists for the Class of 2022 was announced Wednesday. Seven of the players are in their first year of eligibility, meaning they last played in 2016. Who are they?
Anquan Boldin
Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports
WR 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions.
Verdict: Not this go-round
Devin Hester
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
PR-KR-WR – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens.
Verdict: Yes
Andre Johnson
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
WR 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016, Tennessee Titans.
Verdict: Eventually
Robert Mathis
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
DE-LB 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts.
Verdict: Eventually, but not in first go-round
Steve Smith Sr.
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
WR – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens.
Verdict: Yes
DeMarcus Ware
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
LB-DE – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos.
Verdict: Yes
Vince Wilfork
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans.
Verdict: Yes
