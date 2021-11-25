Who are the 7 first-year Pro Football HOF semifinalists?

Who has a chance to head to Canton, Ohio?

The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists for the Class of 2022 was announced Wednesday. Seven of the players are in their first year of eligibility, meaning they last played in 2016. Who are they?

Anquan Boldin

WR 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions.

Verdict: Not this go-round

Devin Hester

PR-KR-WR – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens.

Verdict: Yes

Andre Johnson

WR 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016, Tennessee Titans.

Verdict: Eventually

Robert Mathis

DE-LB 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts.

Verdict: Eventually, but not in first go-round

Steve Smith Sr.

WR – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens.

Verdict: Yes

DeMarcus Ware

LB-DE – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos.

Verdict: Yes

Vince Wilfork

2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans.

Verdict: Yes

