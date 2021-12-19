7 candidates the Jags should consider to replace Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to move on from Urban Meyer this week after making one of the worst head coaching hires in recent history. However, that puts them in a situation where they will have to go through the process of a head coaching search for the second straight year, but that’s just fine in the eyes of many after watching the various missteps of Meyer.

This time around, the Jags will have the luxury of starting their interview process earlier than in the past as a rule was passed in the NFL’s meetings in Dallas to allow teams to start interviews two weeks before the season ends. That means the Jags could get a move on their process of looking for a new coach on the Tuesday after Week 16’s game against the New York Jets.

After how things went under Meyer, one would think owner Shad Khan would want to bring in someone with NFL experience, and poaching a head coach from college would be a no-go. Additionally, with Trevor Lawrence being the focal point of the team’s future, the probability is high for them to end up with an offensive mind, though some defensive coaches would help the franchise tremendously, too.

That said, here are seven names we rounded up that feel like they could be a good fit for the Jags’ organization:

Tampa Bay Bucs offensive coordinator -- Byron Leftwich

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In some of his last football operation hirings, Khan has gravitated towards people with a connection to Jacksonville. At first, it was former Jags coach Tom Coughlin who he hired as an executive. Then it was Meyer, who is a coach that once was the head man for the most popular college team in the Jacksonville area in the Florida Gators.

If that’s a trend Khan wants to continue, there are a few coaching candidates that qualify and the one with the closest connection to Jacksonville is Tampa Bay Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, a former seventh overall pick for the franchise. If hired, he’d immediately offer a relatable face to the fans and could get the city excited about football once again.

As for his coaching background, Leftwich is someone who has made a name for himself in a short amount of time and has only been coaching in the NFL since 2017 (though he was an intern in 2016). It was then when he was taken under the wing of Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals as a quarterbacks coach, who coached him as a player in Pittsburgh. Since that point, he’s established himself as Arians’ understudy and is currently one of his right-hand men with the Bucs as a coordinator.

Of course, the Bucs have had a lot of success since Arians took over as their head coach. In the process, Leftwich has gotten the opportunity to coach Tom Brady, who thinks highly of him just as Arians does. That said, with all of the knowledge he’s received from both Arians and Brady, and his experience as a player, he’s a perfect coach to pair with Trevor Lawrence.

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator -- Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett, the Green Bay Packers’ new offensive coordinator, speaks to media on Feb. 18, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. [Packers News]

It wasn’t that long ago that Nathaniel Hackett was coaching on the Jags’ sideline as an offensive coordinator in the AFC Championship for the 2017 season. And since that point, they’ve regressed on that side of the ball although some of that regression was under Hackett in 2018 before Doug Marrone and Co. fired him.

However, when looking back at Hackett’s time in Jacksonville some would argue his situation was one where he got the most out of Blake Bortles until he no longer could, and had he had the right signal-caller, he could’ve taken off. Maybe Khan would be interested in a reunion after Hackett has gone on to have success with the Green Bay Packers.

While head coach Matt LaFleur calls the plays, they seem to love Hackett at the Packers facility and Aaron Rodgers himself has endorsed him for the Atlanta Falcons’ coaching vacancy in January. He’s been praised for bringing high energy and creativity into the mix for the Packers, which is something the Jags could use in Jacksonville.

Hackett is the son of former NFL quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Paul Hackett who once worked under the legendary Bill Walsh in San Francisco and coached Joe Montana. Needless to say, those teachings from the West Coast scheme were passed down to Hackett, and he’s learned some things from many others, too, along the way.

With the love he’s received from quarterbacks in the league, Hackett definitely would be a fit in Jacksonville, and seems like he would mesh well with Lawrence. The only questions would be whether or not he’s open to returning to Jacksonville, but with him now being the man in charge with a great quarterback prospect in place and patient ownership, it seems like a grand opportunity for him.

Former Miami Dolphins assistant, Colts, Lions head coach -- Jim Caldwell

Miami Dolphins assistant head coach Jim Caldwell laughs during NFL rookie camp on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jim Caldwell hasn’t been in the league since 2019 with the Miami Dolphins when he had to take a leave of absence due to health concerns. However, he revealed that he’s now healthy and would coach again if the right opportunity presented itself.

Hiring Caldwell would be moving in a different direction from the hiring of Meyer, and that’s exactly what some fans want. As Touchdown Wire put it, Caldwell is a “patient manager of people, and a dynamite offensive mind and quarterback coach,” which is exactly what Lawrence needs. Additionally, he has NFL head coaching experience and has been a part of Super Bowl-winning staffs with the Indianapolis and Baltimore.

Caldwell’s age may scare some away at 66 years old, but he’s a proven winner that feels like he could get the Jags on track sooner rather than later. The atmosphere would also benefit from his presence after reports alleged that neither players nor coaches were being treated right at TIAA Bank Field

New England Patriots offensive coordinator -- Josh McDaniels

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

It seems Josh McDaniels’ name comes up every season around this time, and in the end, he ends up staying in New England. However, it feels like it’s about time for him to take another stab at being a head coach, or if not, just simply strap in with the Patriots and wait until Bill Belichick retires.

McDaniels makes a lot of sense for the Jags as they have a great deal of respect for the Patriots organization. The Khan’s have interviewed him in the past and he fits what they need as an organization that wants to be a coach-centric team.

Many haven’t been high on Belichick assistants having success outside of New England and have pointed at Tom Brady as the reason they get a lot of league-wide interest in terms of interview requests. However, McDaniels is doing well with making Mac Jones comfortable, and maybe that could translate if he worked with Lawrence.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator -- Eric Bieniemy

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after a first quarter touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Bieniemy interviewed with many teams last season (including the Jags) and somehow slipped through the cracks after being a hot name in 2019, too. That said, it feels like it won’t be long before he gets his opportunity, and if he interviewed well last season for the Jags, that gives him an edge in the race.

As a disciple of Andy Reid’s tree and his right-hand man, Bieniemy has played a huge role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ success over the last few years. They’ve gone to the conference championship, won the Super Bowl, and made a Super Bowl appearance, respectively, the last three seasons. In the process, he’s helped with the development of Patrick Mahomes, who has come out to say he’s given him every necessary tool to succeed.

The only thing that may be in Bieniemy’s way is that he reportedly had some issues with the law in the past, but that all could be behind him. However, with the team coming off a roller coaster ride with Meyer, they may elect to veer away from Bieniemy, but it absolutely wouldn’t hurt for Khan to thoroughly look into Bieniemy as a choice.

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach -- Doug Pederson

Jan 29, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson addresses the media during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Like Caldwell, Doug Pederson is an option for the Jags with head coaching experience (46–39–1 record) and has won a Super Bowl (LII). Also, like Bieniemy, he’s from the Reid tree, but worked with him during his runs both with the Eagles and Chiefs.

Pederson was fired by the Eagles in January after the team couldn’t return to its Super Bowl form. However, the good thing about Jacksonville is that the tools are in place to build another contender — and in a reasonable amount of time.

Additionally, Pederson is a quarterbacks coach and loves quarterback development, and it’s hard to see him not wanting to work with Lawrence and a team that can add pieces around him with the cap space they have. The team should also have several high draft picks to help out, too.

Pederson could have a chance to also surround Lawrence with some notable names as far as a staff goes. He’s worked with names like Mike Kafka (when Kafka was a player), Matt Nagy (who is likely to be fired by the Chicago Bears), and David Culley (if fired, but he reportedly could get more time in Houston). Those potential connections could make him a front-runner in the eyes of many fans, and it’s understandable why.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator -- Don "Wink" Martindale

Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Lawrence’s future being the most important factor of the Jags head coaching search, many fans aren’t high on bringing in a defensive mind to replace Meyer. However, when looking around the league there are plenty of great defensive-minded head coaches who are doing just fine like Mike Vrabel, Bill Belichick, and Mike Tomlin, to name a few.

That said, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale is a coach who has paid his dues and deserves a head coaching opportunity somewhere. He’s currently in his tenth season with the team and has seen them be a frequent visitor of the postseason, including their Super Bowl XLVII victory (as a linebackers coach).

One enticing reason to hire Martindale would be to keep defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, who worked under Martindale previously in Baltimore, in place as he’s gotten what he can out of the players he has. Not to mention the team could be walking right into a prospect like Aiden Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux to help the unit take another step. With one of those two elite prospects within the Jags’ reach, fans should like the organization’s chances of getting back to its roots of having a dominant defense.

Another reason why Martindale is an enticing fit is that he could bring in someone from the Baltimore Ravens front office (maybe like Joe Hortiz) to be the general manager and help him build. That would be a huge step for the organization as they need to emphasize scouting and talent development heading forward.

Again, the key with Martindale would be who he brings in to coach up Lawrence. However, with 10 years of experience under the Ravens’ tree, it’s doubtful that he doesn’t have a respectable offensive staff in mind.

