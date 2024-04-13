68 Ventures Bowl, South Alabama soccer team partner in hosting free clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 68 Ventures Bowl and the South Alabama women’s soccer team are hosting a free soccer clinic on Saturday for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Citronelle High School prom king, queen honored after car accident (photos, video)
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the South Alabama Soccer facility, “The Cage,” which is located on Old Shell Road.
CLINIC LOCATION:
“Participants will have the opportunity to meet and work with South Alabama players and coaches; run offensive, defensive and agility drills; learn proper techniques to promote on-field safety; and learn about the importance of character development and good sportsmanship,” a release said.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson: Prine was insubordinate
Every kid who participates will receive a soccer ball, and lunch will be provided after the clinic.
Participants are encouraged to wear weather-appropriate, comfortable clothing with tennis shoes or cleats.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.