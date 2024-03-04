61 Wilmington-area high school girls soccer players to watch in 2024

The high school girls soccer season has started in the Wilmington area, and 2024 is brimming with talent.

Area teams had tremendous success last spring as Ashley made a state championship appearance and Hoggard made it to the third round of the state playoffs.

While stars like Hoggard's Ella Johnson have moved on to the next level, many familiar faces are back in action for 2024.

Here are 61 of the Wilmington area's best high school girls soccer players that you'll want to watch in 2024.

SOCCER PRESEASON VOTE: Vote now for the Wilmington-area high school girls soccer preseason player of the year

SPRING SPORTS TOP PERFORMERS Wilmington high school sports top performers: First week of spring sports underway

SOFTBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH 41 Wilmington-area high school softball players to watch in 2024

Karina Peat, Jr., Ashley

Ashley players celebrate Karina Peat scoring an overtime goal to give the Screaming Eagles a 2-1 lead in the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The StarNews All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year last spring, Peat returns to a loaded Ashley squad that is fresh off a state title appearance.

Netting an area-best 38 goals and adding 19 assists, the Louisville commit was invited to train with the U.S. U17 National Team this offseason.

Twin sister Kiley Peat, who recorded 18 assists and 13 goals in 2023, is also back for the Screaming Eagles.

Kieran Bradley and Savanah Manset combined for 46 goals and 29 assists last season, giving Ashley a plethora of weapons up top.

Defender Maggie Roepke is one of only four seniors on the young Ashley squad and will play a central role in the Screaming Eagles' defensive success this spring.

Georgie McGrath, Fr., Cape Fear Academy

Even as an eighth grader last spring, McGrath played a crucial piece in the Hurricanes' Coastal Rivers Conference title. Scoring seven goals and providing five assists, the freshman is one of Cape Fear Academy's top players this spring.

Junior center back Audrey Sherman and senior midfielder Delia McFarlane make up two of the Hurricanes' more experienced starters. Freshmen Lucy Lauber and Claire Furmridge return to the midfield after recording a combined 12 assists last season.

Ellis Kelly, Jr., Hoggard

Hoggard forward Ellis Kellis passes the ball as the Vikings hosted Apex in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Kelly helped Hoggard to a fourth-round state playoff run last spring, scoring a team-best 24 goals.

The Vikings depth only gets stronger from here, as midfielders Avery Fisher and Avery Barr will return to the field this season.

Defenders Logan Stewart, Avery Kievit and Reese George all return to a Hoggard defense that allowed just 12 goals during the regular season last spring.

Laney Parker, Jr., Laney

The Buccaneers' leading goal scorer a season ago, Parker is back in the Laney lineup after finding the back of the net 15 times in 2023.

She's joined by junior forward Olivia Duleba, who scored 15 goals last spring. Winger Kenzie Fletemeyer and striker Kenzie Badawi are back after combining for 19 goals and 16 assists last season.

Junior defender Avery Lyden will anchor a Bucs defense looking to give Laney the edge in this season's hunt for a conference title.

Allana Henderson, Sr., New Hanover

Henderson anchored the Wildcats' back line in 2023, leading the team to its first playoff appearance in the last few years.

She's joined by fellow senior defenders Peyton Creech and Amelia Owens, who will look to help New Hanover improve from its fifth-place MEC finish last season.

A strong freshman class that includes Rylee Wortman, Finley Nicholson and Peyton Theobald adds plenty of young depth for the Wildcats.

Hannah Jackson, Sr., North Brunswick

After finishing last in the MEC last spring, North Brunswick will rely on the experience of players like Jackson, who led the team in assists in 2023, to improve.

Seniors Esmeralda Dominguez Avilez and Jodie Lehmann are back in North Brunswick's attack. A new face joins them in freshman Leah Jackson, who will look to add explosiveness to the group.

Senior defender Kailey Putnam rounds out a Scorpions roster ready to make significant strides in 2024.

Maddison Giddeons, Sr., Pender

The Patriots finished fourth in the Waccamaw Conference last spring and returned enough experience to make a jump this season.

Giddeons, who scored nine goals in 2023, is joined by fellow seniors Laney Bullard and Isabella Soto.

Cassidy Oldham, Sr., South Brunswick

After finishing sixth in the MEC in 2023, South Brunswick has a new coaching staff this spring, including head coach Leah Egan.

While the Cougars might have some new coaches, familiar faces like Oldham, Peyton Yow and Martina Alanis offer valuable senior experience.

Newcomer Meryn Deutsch will look to add a spark up top for a South Brunswick team that scored just 18 goals in 2023.

Ryan Lambert, Jr., Topsail

Lambert was one the MEC's top players in 2023, scoring a Pirates-best 16 goals across 19 games.

She's joined by sophomore Zoey Kulas, who found the back of the net 10 times as a freshman last season.

Juniors Karli Hartman and Jersie Lawrence are back this season after providing nine goals in 2023.

Kenya Lewis, Sr., Trask

Lewis led the Titans to a Waccamaw Conference title last spring by scoring a team-best 31 goals across 20 competitions.

She's joined by sophomore forward Alina Sandoval, who burst onto the scene last season as a freshman, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists. Catherine Martinez also makes her return to the midfield.

Defenders Emily Esparza Martinez and Riley Grace will combine with goalkeeper Caroline Metcalf after allowing just 19 goals in the regular season a year ago.

Sadie Jones, Soph., West Brunswick

Jones has made the most of her first season in the starting lineup, already scoring a hat trick in West Brunswick's opening game of the 2024 season.

She's joined by newcomers Mary Pendergrass and London Fogel. Laurn Sturdivant is back as one of just three Trojan seniors this spring.

Kaylee Leisen, Sr., Wilmington Christian

Leisen helped the Patriots win a conference title in 2023 thanks to her 11 goals and six assists.

She's joined by freshman Kayli Altobello-Clark, who scored 10 goals as an eighth grader in 2023. Junior Ava Gerlich and Analise Coats are also back after combining for 12 goals last spring.

Other players to watch: Morgan Fritz, Sr., Coastal Christian; Emma Honeycutt, Jr., Coastal Christian;Forward Finley Melvin, Sr., Coastal Christian; MC Shearin, Jr., Coastal Christian.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 61 Wilmington-area high school girls soccer players to watch in 2024