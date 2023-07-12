61 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 61 for New England

The New England Patriots are officially 61 days away, which is less than two months, from their season-opening game against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

We’re celebrating the start of the 2023 season by listing every Patriots player that has worn the No. 61 jersey during their time in New England.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who is the most recent player on the list, wore the number for 11 years. Cannon has three Super Bowl wins with the Patriots and an All-Pro nod in 2016. So he clearly had an exceptional career with the team.

And so did offensive guard Stephen Neal, who wore the jersey number before Cannon. Neal also won three Super Bowls with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2001. Both offensive lineman join a total of 10 players that have worn the jersey number.

Here’s every player that has worn the No. 61 for the Patriots (via Pro Football Reference):

OL Marcus Cannon: 2011-2022

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

G Stephen Neal: 2002-2010

Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary

G Damon Denson: 1997-1999

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Bob Kratch: 1994-1996

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Freddie Childress: 1991

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

G Ron Wooten: 1982-1988

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

T Greg Robinson: 1987

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Sam Adams: 1972-1980

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DT Bill Hudson: 1963

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DE Leroy Moore: 1961-1962

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

