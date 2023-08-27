6 Steelers who earned a roster spot but probably won’t make it

I cannot recall a time when there were as many Pittsburgh Steelers position battles coming right down to the wire as there are this season. For most of these guys, it is less about ability and more of a numbers game. This means the guys on this list, if they don’t make the Steelers could quickly find themselves on another roster. Here are the six we will be watching.

OT Dylan Cook

Cook has looked strong in limited action, so much so he was working with the second team Thursday against the Falcons. If he doesn’t make the team, Pittsburgh will only have one true offensive tackle as a backup for both sides.

G Nate Herbig

Herbig has been very good in training camp and the preseason but a shoulder injury could keep him off the initial 53-man roster.

DB Tre Norwood

Tre Norwood was a longshot to make the team with the additions at safety but being hurt did him no favors.

CB James Pierre

I really hope James Pierre makes the team. But his spot will depend on how many inside linebackers and/or safeties the Steeles keep on the roster.

NT Breiden Fehoko

I’ve seen multiple projections where the Steelers opt to keep Montravius Adams or Armon Watts over Fehoko. This would be a tough call to make given how strong Fehoko is against the run.

S Kenny Robinson

One of the biggest surprises from training camp was the exceptional performance of Kenny Robinson. Unfortunately, the special teams production of Miles Killebrew will keep Robinson from making the team.

TE Zach Gentry

If the Steelers don’t use the fullback roster spot for Connor Heyward, Zach Gentry will be out and Connor will take his spot on the depth chart.

