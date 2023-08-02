6 leftover notes from Day 6 of Patriots training camp practice

The New England Patriots were back on the training camp field on Tuesday after holding their first padded practice. So there was naturally a sense of excitement to see how things would progress on Day 6.

Cole Strange, who suffered a leg injury on Monday, was seen on the field, but he didn’t participate in team drills. While his injury isn’t believed to be serious, the Patriots are clearly being cautious with whatever he’s dealing with in that regard.

The team was also without Michael Onwenu, Calvin Anderson, Cody Davis, Brad Hawkins, Ty Montgomery, Jalen Hurd (retirement), Terez Hall and Chasen Hines. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Trent Brown was once again working off to the side on conditioning drills.

Here are six leftover notes from Day 6 of Patriots training camp:

Patriots dial it back after first padded practice

After holding their first padded practice, the Patriots were back in shells on Tuesday. So things were obviously on the lighter end with the on-field work.

Some might even consider that a good thing considering the team was ravaged with injuries on Monday. The Patriots have been mindful in that regard, and they haven’t been in a rush to ramp up the intensity of their practices.

This was an opportunity for the team to focus more on the technical aspects of the game, which is smart considering how uncharacteristically undisciplined they were last season.

You have to learn how not to lose before you can learn how to win. That has long been one of the mantras in New England, and it appears to be returning this season.

Mac Jones still trending in the right direction

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks way more confident in the offense under Bill O’Brien. He’s seeing the field well and delivering well-timed and accurate throws to receivers.

One of the highlights on Tuesday was a 15-yard throw to wideout DeVante Parker, who made a beautiful catch over rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez in coverage. Jones and Parker flashed a connection downfield last season as well, but the consistency wasn’t there enough to make a real impact.

Offensive highlight in a lighter practice: Mac Jones to DeVante Parker along the left sideline, with Parker leaping in the air for a contested 15-yard catch over Christian Gonzalez. Tight window. Pinpoint throw. Parker does his part to bring it in. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 1, 2023

There’s hope that changes this season with O’Brien calling the plays. Ball security has also improved on Jones’ part in recent practices, although he did almost let a throw get away from him when Marcus Jones was in coverage. He immediately put his hands on his helmet out of acknowledgment of what should have been an interception.

Key players return to team drills

Not only have the Patriots been cautious from their overall approach to training camp, but they’ve also resorted to load management of some of their key players, such as running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Matthew Judon.

Increased activity for Rhamondre Stevenson and Matthew Judon today. Both are back in the mix after only doing conditioning work yesterday. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 1, 2023

Some questioned whether Judon’s limited practices hinted at serious contract issues behind the scenes, but he quickly dispelled those rumors at a recent media scrum. He returned to participating in team drills on Tuesday and put those rumors even further in the rearview.

Stevenson was also back on the field.

Staying healthy will be key for the Patriots to have any chance at success with the NFL’s hardest schedule, while also playing in the toughest division.

Another quiet day from Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton was the one player the Patriots needed to pop after the team passed on a bidding war with the Tennessee Titans for DeAndre Hopkins. Yet, the only player to pop has been rookie sixth-round draft pick Demario “Pop” Douglas.

Thornton has spent most of training camp on a milk carton, especially when Mac Jones is under center. The former second-round draft pick hasn’t even been targeted by Jones in competitive drills since Day 3.

Perhaps he’ll manage to turn things around by the start of the season, but there is a legitimate level of concern due to his lack of involvement in the offense.

Like it or not, good or bad, part of the Tyquan Thornton conversation will always revolve around the ‘22 2nd-rounders that went after him. Pickens went two picks later. His ability to make plays like this might make him the best of that 2nd-round bunch. pic.twitter.com/8sSlic46IR — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 1, 2023

This is a story all too familiar for the Patriots when it comes to drafting young receivers. They aren’t just missing on talent, but an argument could be made that they’ve struggled developing receivers as well.

Hunter Henry standing out in the red zone

Tight end Hunter Henry has picked right back up as being one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets, but that becomes even more of the case in the red zone with the two linking up for another touchdown on Tuesday.

Hunter Henry slimmed down this offseason. That's led him to playing faster and like a force in the red zone. This tight end looks bound for a breakout season https://t.co/GzhArDcNp8 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 1, 2023

The ability of Henry to make big-time plays when the field shortens is one way to fix the Patriots’ red zone woes. They ranked dead last in red zone touchdown scoring percentage last season, despite having both Henry and Jonnu Smith in the offense.

The lack of a true No. 1 receiver puts tremendous pressure on the current tight ends, Henry and Mike Gesicki, to step up and make plays in the end zone. Gesicki is still working to build that rapport with Jones, but Henry is quickly showing himself to be the third-year quarterback’s safety blanket in those situations.

Is the winning cornerback combo emerging?

If training camp ended today, the trio of Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones would be my starting cornerbacks. Marcus Jones would obviously work himself into the mix from time to time as well.

Gonzalez has been the ultimate professional as a rookie in taking everything the Patriots have thrown at him, and Jonathan Jones has been unrelenting on the backend of the defense. Meanwhile, Jack Jones has continued to compete and work his way into the mix as well.

If things come together, this could be one of the better cornerback groups that we’ve seen from the Patriots in quite some time. They’ll need it in a division with Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterbacks.

