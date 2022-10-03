6 fascinating facts about Texans RB Dameon Pierce against the Chargers

The Houston Texans may have had a letdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, falling 34-24 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, but their rookie running back did not.

Although the Texan fell to 0-3-1 on the year, fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce assuredly had his breakout game. The former Florida product tallied 14 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown — including a 75-yard gallop that provided a much needed boost for the Texans’ offense to keep pace with Los Angeles.

“In the NFL, that’s hard to do,” coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce’s 75-yard touchdown run. “He is just kind of showing you all of the things that he can do.”

Here are six interesting facts about Pierce’s fourth career game.

1. Third-most rushing yards by a Texans rookie

Pierce finished with 131 rushing yards, which were the third-most by a Texans rookie.

Alfred Blue (Nov. 16, 2014 at Cleveland) and Steve Slaton (Nov. 16, 2008 at Indianapolis) are still on top with 156 in each of their performances.

2. Not since David Johnson

There is a certain irony that the last running back to average at least nine yards a carry on a minimum of 10 attempts was David Johnson, the last Texans running back to wear No. 31. Pierce finished with 9.4, the most since Johnson’s 10.67 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 27, 2020.

3. Finally, a big play

Pierce’s 75-yard touchdown run was the longest play of the season for Houston.

4. Longest play since 2018

Pierce’s 75-yard touchdown run was the longest by a rookie since Week 15 of 2018 when Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage had a 75-yard touchdown run agains the Minnesota Vikings.

5. Third-longest in franchise history

Pierce’s 75-yard run was the third-longest in team history.

Only Lamar Miller’s 97-yard gallop against the Tennessee Titans (Nov. 26, 2018) and Justin Forsett’s 81-yard run on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions (Nov. 22, 2012) were longer.

6. Rare company

With 313 rushing yards through the first four weeks, Pierce is the fifth running back in the last five seasons to do so.

Kareem Hunt had more with 502 with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. Dalvin Cook had 354 with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

Josh Jacobs had 307 with the Oakland Raiders in 2019. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 304 with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

