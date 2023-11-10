51 Shreveport area football players to watch in the LHSAA playoffs

The LHSAA football playoffs kick off Friday. Here is a list of 51 Shreveport area players to watch from the teams that qualified for the postseason from Northwest Louisiana.

Cole Austin, Benton: Austin has 113 tackles for the season, including one sack and 10 tackles for loss. “He has been the player who’s made everything work on defense.” Coach Reynolds Moore

Katrevrick Banks, Homer: “He has a rare combination of size, speed, and playmaking ability. Has received seven Division 1 offers including Ole Miss and Louisiana Tech.” Coach Richie Casey

Mixon Bankston, St. Mary’s: Bankston has rushed for 1,094 yards and eight TDs.

Quortni Beaner, Captain Shreve: “He has really led the offense well and taken command of games at times when defenses are keying in on stopping Jamarlon Otis. He passed for 393 yards and 5 TDs while rushing for 644 (yards) and 17 TD’s in district play.” Coach Adam Kirby

Ahmad Breaux, Ruston: The LSU commitment is as tough as they come, and he anchors the best defensive line in the state.

Stedtravious Brisker, Green Oaks: Brisker has 335 yards in the last three games averaging 10.8 yards per carry with six TDs.

Bryson Broom, Airline: “He’s the picture of consistency that has worked his way into a go-to wide receiver. He’s a big body receiver who makes all the plays.” Coach Justin Scogin

Garrett Brown, Glenbrook: “When you watch him play (tight end/linebacker), you can tell how much he loves the game. The motor never stops. He has at least one catch in almost every game and he’s a leader on defense.” Coach Reagan Smith

Omarion Carr, Arcadia: The free safety has 30 tackles, seven interceptions, returning two for TDs. He also has two punt returns for TDs and a TD on a kickoff return.

D’war’tez Chatman, Logansport: “Extremely gifted athlete when he has the ball in his hands and can cover. Very physical player who's ceiling is super high.” Coach Kevin Magee

Jomariyion Collins, Green Oaks: Collins has compiled 31 tackles over the last three games from his safety position.

Kaleb Collins, Lakeview: The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior is a load and possibly the team’s MVP.

North Desoto’s Laundry Wyatt making a diving touchdown catch in the 4A District Championship game vs Northwood on November 2, 2023

Donnie Critton, Haynesville: Critton has rushed 71 times for 630 yards averaging 8.9 yards each carry.

Avante Curry, North Webster: The senior defensive end has 45 tackles, 12 sacks, 13 tackles for a loss with two fumble recoveries for TDs.

CJ Davis, North DeSoto: “An area we had to replace several starters from last year. CJ has improved each week and has played a significant role especially down the stretch by making big play after big play.” Coach Dennis Dunn

Cedric Dennis, BTW: “Ced is one of the hardest working young men in our program and only has one speed — full speed.” Coach Gary Cooper

Damari Drake, Evangel: The sophomore is one of the best two-way players to ever compete for the Eagles. He excels at linebacker while averaging more than 10 yards per carry as a running back.

Derrick Edwards, Huntington: Edwards leads the Raiders in tackles with 79 and has eight sacks.

Jamey Fisher, D’Arbonne Woods: The junior leads the defense with 95 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. “He gets us lined up correctly versus all the various styles of offense and formations we face.” Coach Tommy Tharp

Ian Fitzgerald, Arcadia: This explosive fullback has 801 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the season.

Patrick Gosslee, Loyola: Gosslee has rushed 125 times for 774 yards in eight games averaging 6.2 yards per carry with nine TDs.

Hayden Gray, D’Arbonne Woods: “Hayden has done a fine job at our tailback spot for us this year as well as playing defensive line. He's rushed for 862 yards and 14 TDs while compiling 35 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.” Coach Tommy Tharp

Calvary's Abram Wardell runs and looks an open receiver down field against D'Arbonne Woods Friday 10-20-23.

Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s: Griffin has racked up 110 tackles, including 10 for a loss, with six sacks.

Rowen Guthikonda, Loyola: Guthikonda has accumulated 86 tackles, tops on the team in nine games, with nearly seven for a loss with one fumble recovery.

Jordan Hayes, Ruston: Once he gets into the open, there’s no catching this Bearcat speedster. In the regular season finale against West Monroe, Hayes scored on runs of 75, 52 and 84 yards.

Hutson Hearron, Northwood: This talented quarterback has tossed 13 TD passes with two picks in the last five games.

Brandon Henderson, Woodlawn: Henderson has been a high level performer for the Knights throughout the season.

Steven Holloway, Logansport: An all-district linebacker in 2022, Holloway added quarterbacking to his duties this season and led the Tigers to a 9-1 regular season.

Alonzo Jackson, Haynesville: Jackson leads the Tors with 91 tackles, including 18 for a loss.

Jakobe Jackson, Minden: Jackson has recorded 66 tackles with three interceptions as a Tide defensive back.

Kalvin Jackson, Mansfield: Jackson has turned out as a top receiver and big play athlete throughout district play.

Grant Johnson, Byrd: One of the leaders of a solid Jacket defense, Johnson has 43 tackles from his free safety spot with 5.0 tackles for a loss and two interceptions.

Jayden Lewis, Parkway: This wide receiver has made some explosive plays the last few weeks with more than 650 yards in district play. His big play potential provides another weapon to the Panther offense.

Lawson Lillo, Cedar Creek: “Lawson is the signal caller on defense, getting everyone lined up and also leads our team in tackles.” Coach William Parkerson

Greg Manning, Benton: “Greg has been the key to our offense all year. He’s consistent and steady and is our all-time leading rusher and just 75 yards away from the Bossier parish record. He has more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 25 TDs for the season.” Coach Reynolds Moore

Xavier “Tutt” Mcglothan, North Webster: Mcglothan moved to quarterback two weeks ago due to the starter’s injury. He is 6 of 7 passing for 132 yards and three TDs while rushing 10 times for 131 yards and two more scores. He has seven interceptions, with three returned for scores, and 57 tackles.

Julius Moss, Calvary: One of the defensive leaders for the Cavaliers, the UAB commitment has four interceptions on the season.

Jaylen O’Neal, Mansfield: His defensive play has been key down the stretch with a state-leading eight interceptions.

BJ Patterson, Parkway: Patterson combines with DD Oliver to make it difficult for teams to run up the middle. “We will need them to have big nights in this first-round matchup with Belle Chasse as they like to run the ball.” Coach Coy Brotherton

Dunovan Robinson, Minden: This running back has 276 rushing yards and two scores in the last two games.

Tyreek Robinson, Evangel: Maybe the fastest of a horde of talented ECA skill players, Robinson has become an elite receiver and return specialist per coach Denny Duron.

Chase Sentell, Glenbrook: Playing running back or receiver, Sentell has 21 TDs on the season. “He’s pretty electric in both positions.” Coach Reagan Smith

Desmond Simmons, Byrd: While splitting time with several other backs, Simmons has rushed for 587 yards and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Ladd Thompson, Cedar Creek: “He plays quarterback and leads our team vocally, encouraging teammates and plays with great effort and intensity every week.” Coach William Parkerson

Jamarcus Walker, Northwood: The Falcons’ middle linebacker has provided consistent play and leadership all season, per coach Austin Brown.

Sincere Walker, Airline: “Stats don’t do him justice. He’s an absolute disruptive force who refuses to stop for anyone or anything,” Coach Justin Scogin

Abram Wardell, Calvary: Wardell has completed 167 of 211 throws for 2,599 yards and 31 TDs.

Zyan Warren, Homer: Warren has passed for 1,229 yards and 20 TDs for the Top 10 ranked Pelicans.

Greg Webb, Captain Shreve: “Greg has really been strong for us on the defensive line. He’s strong, physical and plays with an extremely high motor. Over the district schedule, he has 36 tackles, 15 assists, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.” Coach Adam Kirby

Lorenzo White, Huntington: The quarterback has 1,311 passing yards with 15 TDs on the season.

Landry Wyatt, North DeSoto: “Defenses come in trying to double Cole Cory and rotate coverages to him. That has left Landy Wyatt with a lot of single coverage and he has made huge plays down the stretch.” Coach Dennis Dunn

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Don't miss these 51 Shreveport area football players in the playoffs