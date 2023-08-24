6 takeaways from final day of Patriots training camp practice

The final day of training camp practice came and went for the New England Patriots on Wednesday. It’s crazy to think we are only a day away from the preseason finale and a little over two weeks away from the Patriots’ regular season opener.

These last few weeks have flown by, and we have reached the point where players on the roster bubble will have their final chance to convince coach Bill Belichick to keep them around on the 53-man roster.

The Patriots were in full pads for their final training camp practice, and there were several notable names that didn’t participate, including:

CB Jonathan Jones

G Cole Strange

WR Tyquan Thornton

OT Conor McDermott

ST Cody Davis

CB Isaiah Bolden

OT Calvin Anderson

DE Trey Flowers

C Kody Russey

Next on the itinerary for the Patriots is making the trek to Nashville for Friday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. But before liftoff, here are some takeaways from their final practice.

Surprisingly, Mike Onwenu made his training camp debut

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

There had to be a big sigh of relief for the Patriots seeing Mike Onwenu make his training camp debut on Wednesday. The starting guard was removed from the PUP list, and he was a limited participant in the final practice with the team.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu (71) is here at full-pads practice, indicating that the team is activating him from the physically unable to perform list. As one would expect, Onwenu was eased into the mix with lighter/limited work. pic.twitter.com/dSrtfbL62V — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 23, 2023

It’s a great sign for a struggling offensive line that needs saving. Granted, there are still no guarantees that Onwenu will be ready by the start of the season. This was only his first practice back, and he’s going to need time to get into game shape.

Meanwhile, left guard Cole Strange didn’t participate at practice, but he appears to be further ahead in his return status than Onwenu. The hope is that the return of both starting guards gets the offensive line on track to being at peak form.

The offensive line had another shaky day

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the offensive line, Wednesday’s practice was another bad day for the unit. They obviously aren’t at full strength right now with Onwenu and Strange out, but there are some legitimate depth concerns.

They gave up multiple sacks in competitive team drills with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe under center. Even Trent Brown struggled and was bull-rushed on his backside by Deatrich Wise Jr.

🚨Protection issues today🚨 QB Mac Jones seemed to scream in frustration toward OC Bill O’Brien after a big pass to TE Anthony Firkser. 25 yards, excellent accuracy. O’Brien shook his head. The problem? Deatrich Wise dumped Trent Brown into Jones’ lap on the play. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) August 23, 2023

There are no guarantees the starting offensive line unit will remain intact all season. Injuries typically happen throughout the course of the year, and the reserves have to be ready to fill in. The confidence in their ability to do so isn’t great right now.

If the offensive line can’t protect Jones, it’s going to be another disappointing season for the Patriots.

Marte Mapu's time could be nearing

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It was nice to see Patriots rookie linebacker Marte Mapu shed the red non-contact jersey, but now, the hope is to see him get in on some game action. He has been a playmaking machine at practice, and that continued on Wednesday with him batting down a pass and forcing a fumble.

Belichick has a long history of developing some of the best linebackers in football. The greatest Patriots teams have always had one of those guys in the mix, whether it was Tedy Bruschi, Mike Vrabel, Jerod Mayo or Dont’a Hightower.

Mapu has a long road ahead of him, but if he reaches his ceiling, he has the potential to be held in rare regard someday in the Patriots’ organization. That’s how good he is, even before he takes his first meaningful NFL snap.

Nick Folk gets the spotlight

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After a rough day for rookie kicker Chad Ryland on Tuesday, the spotlight was on veteran Nick Folk for the final practice, and he ended up finishing 6-for 9 in field goals.

Nick Folk handled all of the field-goal work today. Had him 6-for-9. Chad Ryland was 1-for-4 yesterday. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 23, 2023

It doesn’t exactly make Belichick’s decision any easier when deciding which kicker to keep. Ryland being waived as a fourth-round draft pick would be hard to swallow considering that pick could have been used elsewhere to boost another position on the roster. There’s also the fact that he’s a young and developing player that could improve down the line.

Folk is a reliable veteran capable of holding down the fort until Ryland is ready to take the mantle. But are the Patriots willing to commit two roster spots to kickers to turn that scenario into reality?

It’s one of the biggest questions for the team in the coming days.

Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker continue to show up

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the talk in training camp has been about the two rookies, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, but veterans Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker deserve recognition as well.

Bourne, who many considered a trade candidate, hauled in a pair of deep throws at Wednesday’s practice. He is much more involved in the offense, and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has done a tremendous job of highlighting him on the field.

Kendrick Bourne was awesome today. Made two nice catches on deep crossers from Mac during team (though one was a would-be sack). Miss me with the “trade candidate” narrative. pic.twitter.com/NgsetWb6iR — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Parker continues to show why he’s the best contested-catch target on the team. The Patriots will need more consistency in big-game moments, but Parker has always been a talented receiver with breakout potential. He continued to show why by snagging a huge reception over rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez at the final practice.

Strong finish from the QB and offense at practice today… In a gotta-have-a-8-points situation, the Mac Jones scored a TD to DeVante Parker with 2 seconds left (Christian Gonzalez in coverage). Jones then hit Demario Douglas for the 2-pointer. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) August 23, 2023

Some injury concerns for the Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots had a couple of injuries near the end of practice that need to be monitored.

Rookie corner Christian Gonzalez went up on a play in coverage against wide receiver Thyrick Pitts and landed awkwardly on his ankle. He came up limping after the play, hopped to the sideline and did not return to the practice field.

First-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez came up limping after defending a pass to the sideline to Thyrick Pitts in the two-minute drill late in practice. He hopped on his right foot to the athletic training table and didn’t finish practice. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 23, 2023

The Patriots are already missing Jonathan Jones at cornerback, and Jack Jones is still dealing with potential legal drama. If Gonzalez misses any time, it could be a real problem for the team.

Also, Hunter Henry looked like he was shaken up a bit after a play as well. NESN’s Zack Cox noted the veteran tight end didn’t require medical attention, but he didn’t return to practice after the injury, either.

Mike Gesicki is still in a red non-contact jersey after injuring his shoulder. So a Henry injury would be another headache for the Patriots.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire