5 takeaways from Day 12 of Patriots training camp practice

The New England Patriots put a cherry on top of their Week 1 prep work for their upcoming preseason opener at Tuesday’s training camp practice.

It was a padded practice that shifted focus to those expected to suit up for Thursday night’s game. Those hoping to see defensive end Trey Flowers back in a Patriots uniform will have to wait a little while longer. After signing with the Patriots, the former defensive star was placed on the active/PUP list by the team.

There were several absences and a big return for the Patriots at practice. The full list of absences is as follows:

DE Trey Flowers

G Michael Onwenu

G Cole Strange

G Bill Murray

OT Calvin Anderson

ST Cody Davis

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

This was likely the final day fans will be allowed to attend a Patriots training camp practice this year. Let’s jump into some takeaways from the latest practice before the preseason opener.

Game plan for preseason opener taking shape

Don’t expect to see much from the veteran Patriots players in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Texans. While Bill Belichick said he was unsure about the quarterback situation heading into the game, he did hint at the least experienced players starting and getting the most playing time.

Question: Thursday night, does that look like the type of setup where the lesser experienced players probably will start and get the most time? Bill Belichick (nodding): “Like all the NFL [opening] games. Yup.” pic.twitter.com/zk3sB3bzrn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2023

That was reflected at practice on Tuesday with quarterback Mac Jones taking the backseat to Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham. The Patriots approached this week as an actual game week and shifted focus to the players that are expected to receive the most reps.

This will be a good opportunity to build on the training camp work with actual game experience for Patriots players. The Texans are also expected to roll out No. 2 overall draft pick C.J. Stroud as their starting quarterback, which should spice things up a bit for this game.

Mike Gesicki starting to come on as a playmaker

Those waiting for the Patriots’ No. 2 tight end Mike Gesicki to come alive in the offense might not have to wait much longer. The former Miami Dolphin has been making plays in recent practices, and that includes a ridiculous one-handed touchdown grab at Tuesday’s practice that was easily one of the best catches of training camp.

He went up over defensive backs Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant in double coverage to make the snag in the back of the end zone. His ability to tiptoe inbounds while hauling in the ball showed off incredible focus and agility for a tight end.

The catch of #Patriots training camp? The debate is over. Mike Gesicki just snatched a 1-handed TD over Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant in double coverage along the back line of the end zone. He tapped both feet in with his back to the pylon. Unreal score. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 8, 2023

Plays like that one is the reason why the Patriots signed Gesicki in the offseason. They desperately needed another large receiving target that can go up in the air and make plays in tight coverage.

Trent Brown back on the field for competitive reps

Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief with starting left tackle Trent Brown finally returning to the practice field to participate in competitive 11-on-11 reps. The veteran offensive lineman recently said he was dealing with an injury that contributed to his work load being managed.

Trent Brown is taking competitive 11-on-11 reps in full pads for the first time this summer. Positive progressfor one of the Patriots' most important players. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 8, 2023

Brown does expect to be ready to return in time for the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. So while I wouldn’t expect to see him suiting up for the preseason game against the Texans, this recent return is a positive sign that he’s on the mend.

The Patriots will likely continue to bring him along slowly and ramp up his work load as we get closer to the Sept. 10 opener. All they need now is Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange back on the field for all to be right in the world along the offensive front.

Demario Douglas stays perfect in one-on-ones

There are only three things certain in this world: Death, taxes and Demario Douglas making someone look silly in one-on-one receiving reps.

The rookie sixth-round draft pick improved to 7-0 in one-on-one reps on Tuesday, beating out cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Myles Bryant in coverage. Douglas’ quick feet and shiftiness have been on full display throughout training camp.

Demario Douglas' reign of dominance in 1-on-1s continues. He's now 7-0 in camp after beating Christian Gonzalez and Myles Bryant today. His route against Bryant was especially lethal, creating a good 5 yards of separation near the goal line. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 8, 2023

The Patriots have been searching for a playmaker that can consistently create separation at the receiver position. Well, they might have found a gem capable of doing so late on the draft board. The next test is seeing if he can take what he’s shown on the practice field and put it to work in game action.

Tyquan Thornton's moment has arrived

Tyquan Thornton was one of the featured receivers with Bailey Zappe on the field at Tuesday’s practice, which is a good indication he’ll be suiting up to play in the preseason opener. This is a big moment for Thornton, who has struggled to make an impact throughout all of the training camp practices.

#Patriots have been running what looks like a “first team” ahead of Thursday’s game that includes Bailey Zappe, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, and Anthony Firkser. If I had to guess, Mac, JuJu, Parker, Bourne, Henry, and Gesicki won’t play. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 8, 2023

All of that doubt would slowly fade away if he goes out there and has a big performance against the Texans on Thursday night. Can he flash some of the big-play potential that convinced the Patriots to fork over a second-round draft pick to get him in 2022?

It feels like a necessity at this point with rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte coming on strong in training camp. If Thornton isn’t careful, he could get buried on the depth chart.

