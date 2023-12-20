Five-star QB DJ Lagway sends in letter of intent to Florida

The moment Gator Nation has been holding its collective breath for has finally come. DJ Lagway has signed his letter of intent and delivered it to the University of Florida.

Despite late pressure from a few programs, Lagway confirmed he’d stick with Florida in a live interview on ESPN just before his scheduled 4:30 p.m. ET announcement.

“I definitely sent it in,” Lagway said. “I just can’t wait to be a Gator. I can’t wait to be coached by Coach Billy Napier, so I’m excited”

Lagway has been a vocal leader of this Florida recruiting class and is viewed as the future of the program. He threw for 4,604 passing yards and 58 touchdowns as a senior, adding almost 1,000 more yards and 16 more scores on the ground. Lagway was recently named the 2023 MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

Graham Mertz is still expected to be the starter in 2024, but Lagway should get to lead certain drives throughout the year.

Lagway is a consensus five-star recruit, ranked the highest by 247Sports at No. 4 overall. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 10 overall and No. 2 among quarterbacks in the class of 2024.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire