5-star OL Lamar Brown names top schools

Five-star offensive tackle recruit Lamar Brown has named his top eight schools. Brown, a member of the class of 2026, plays high school football for University Lab in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

247Sports ranks Brown as the No. 5 player in the class of 2026, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 player in Louisiana. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive tackle is still filling in his frame.

Lamar Brown’s top schools are Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Florida State, Ole Miss, FAMU, and Tennessee. The elite class of 2026 recruit announced his top schools via Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Lamar Brown is currently a sophomore in high school. Brown plays both offensive line and defensive line for his high school.

MaxPreps named Lamar Brown as a sophomore All-American. The elite offensive tackle visited Alabama for the LSU game in 2023.

