5-star DL Justin Scott sets visit with Georgia football

Five-star defensive line recruit Justin Scott plans to take an official visit to the University of Georgia on June 2-4. Scott also plans to have an official visit with Ohio State on June 23-25.

Scott plays high school football for St. Ignatius High School in Chicago, Illinois. The five-star defensive lineman is the No. 14 player in the class of 2024. Scott is the top-ranked recruit in Illinois and the fourth-ranked defensive line recruit, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman also plays basketball. Scott is favored to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Will the talented defensive lineman stay closer to home or come to the SEC?

The five-star defensive lineman has recently visited USC and Michigan. The St. Ignatius standout has over two dozen scholarship offers and is one of the best recruits in his class.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have the best recruiting class in the country. Georgia has 10 commitments in the class of 2024. However, Georgia is looking to secure its first commitment from a defensive lineman in the current junior class.

Rivals reported the news of Scott’s upcoming summer visits.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire