5 Saints bubble players who have earned a roster spot

The New Orleans Saints wrapped up their preseason on Sunday night, which now brings the focus to cutting the roster down to just 53 players. The guys on the bubble have had time to make their case, now it’s just up to decision makers in the front office.

Between the rookies, veterans trying to stick around and newcomers trying to introduce themselves to the fanbase there were a lot of interesting players for the Saints. With a team like this, with a lot of players already locked in, there are going to be some guys that performed well but won’t make it in New Orleans. There were also some players that definitely didn’t help their case enough to make the roster.

Here are the names that we felt were on the roster bubble, but performed enough to plead their case about sticking around for a bit:

WR A.T. Perry

Perry was probably on the bubble of the bubble, but we’ve seen in the past that no sixth round draft pick is considered safe from the chopping block by the Saints. He certainly cleared up any doubts with a very solid camp and preseason. He hauled in a touchdown in his debut and made some nice contested catches. The ceiling is high and the he likely wouldn’t survive the practice squad, so the Saints needs to keep him around.

TE Jimmy Graham

Graham has seemingly turned back the clock and looks like he’s ready for a role in the Saints offense again. The 36-year old had a great performance to close out the preseason against the Texans after a strong close to training camp.

DB Ugo Amadi

Amadi made plays in all phases that he was asked to. He had an interception in the first game and made some nice tackles throughout. He had an exciting return on special teams as well as logging a tackle in coverage. He seems like the type of well-rounded defensive back that the Saints like to keep around.

LB Jaylon Smith

Smith had a fantastic two games in the preseason and certainly looked like he belonged on the roster. He was a former second round pick so it shouldn’t be too surprising but this signing worked out very well. He might not just be a good depth piece but I imagine he’ll find his way up in the linebacker rotation and actually find the field at points during the season.

DT Malcolm Roach

Roach has been around for a few years now but it looked like he might be on his way out in a retooling of the defensive line. He stepped up in the preseason and likely bought himself some more time on the roster towards the bottom of the defensive line rotation.

