5 reasons why Charlotte Hornets fans should be excited about drafting Alabama’s Brandon Miller

The Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller was stellar during his freshman season. He averaged 18.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game.

He was listed as a finalist for the Julius Erving Award, Oscar Robertson Award, and Naismith Award. He was named the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year. Not to mention, he was also a John R. Wooden All-American and an AP First-Team All-American.

The Hornets fanbase has a wealth of reasons to fall in love with Miller. Roll Tide Wire lists five reasons why Hornets fans should be excited about drafting Miller.

Brings elite scoring prowess to Charlotte

In one season in Tuscaloosa, Miller averaged 18.8 points per game. In 37 games, Miller scored double-digits in 35 of them. His ability to shoot at all three-levels is something that stood out among other draft prospects. He is a reliable option to knock down the three ball but has an elite pull up jumper as well. Miller is a slam dunk pick for the Hornets organization.

Boosts three-point shooting

Last season, the Hornets had the second-worst three-point shooting percentage in the NBA at 33%. While Miller has room for improvement from beyond-the-arc, he still managed to shoot 38.4% from distance. Miller was very consistent when left open and often made opponents pay. Miller scored a total of 696 points with 318 (45.6%) of those points coming from distance.

Adds to Hornets' young core

The Hornets are one of the youngest teams in the NBA. While that may be the case, their youth is one of the most valuable assets for the organization. Several players that are a part of the Hornets young core are LaMelo Ball, Kai Jones, Mark Williams, and PJ Washington. Miller will join the Hornets other first-round draft pick Nick Smith Jr. The two will help build the foundation for a young, talented Hornets squad.

Very high ceiling

Miller’s ceiling is extremely high given his ability to produce on both ends of the floor. Miller moves effortlessly in transition, can knock down the three ball, and defends at a high level. With Michael Jordan being affiliated with the organization, Miller will be mentored by one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He has the potential to be an all-star multiple times over the course of his professional career. This Hornets team also has the potential to become a contender which will only elevate how Miller performs.

Active on the defensive end of the floor

When people think of Miller, they think of his offensive success as a freshman in Tuscaloosa. One thing that gets overlooked is how well Miller performs on the defensive end. With his long wingspan and high IQ, Miller was able to consistently defend at a high level at Alabama. Over the course of the season, he had 32 blocks and 33 steals. He is actively looking to make winning plays. Hornets fans should fall in love with the addition of Miller to its roster.

