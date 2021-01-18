5 players to watch at the 2021 Senior Bowl

Believe it or not, the Senior Bowl is just around the corner. Next week, most of the top senior players in college football will arrive in Mobile, Alabama to show all 32 teams what they can do.

On paper, this appears to be one of the better Senior Bowl rosters despite lackluster quarterback talent. Today, we are taking a look at five players to watch in regards to the Raiders during next week’s practices.

1. Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

Smith was a late addition, but he is the best player at the Senior Bowl, by far. While he isn’t likely to be a target for the Raiders in the first round, he is just so much fun to watch. The Heisman Trophy winner should put on a show in the practices.

2. Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr.

Bashman might just be the most proven defensive lineman at the Senior Bowl after totaling 35.5 tackles for a loss and 19.5 sacks in his career. He also appeared on The Athletic’s “Freaks List” as he reportedly has a 36 inch vertical at 280 pounds. Considering his size and all of his production, he is a worthwhile pick anywhere in the top-50. Keep an eye on him during the 1 on 1 pass-rush drills in Mobile.

3. Pittsburgh DE Patrick Jones II

Another EDGE rusher to watch is Jones from Pittsburgh. He totaled 21 sacks over the last three years in the ACC with 31 tackles for a loss. He has ideal size at 6’5, 260 pounds, but does he have enough burst and quickness off the edge? That will be something to monitor during practices.

4. Ohio State LB Baron Browning

The Raiders could be in the market for an off-the-ball linebacker on Day 2 and Browning would make some sense. At 6’3, 240 pounds, Browning is at his best going downhill and he can even rush the passer some with seven career sacks. His biggest question is his coverage ability, which will be tested in Mobile.

5. Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

We know that Mike Mayock has strong ties to Michigan and Eichenberg might just be the best offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl. While he doesn’t have great athleticism, he just doesn’t get beat very often and has a ton of experience. Look for him to dominate the 1 on 1 drills as his technique is flawless.