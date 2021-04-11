5 easy ways the Steelers offensive will improve in 2021
Fixing the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is one of the top priorities of the coaches and front office this offseason. 2020 was supposed to be the year a complete Steelers team made a serious run at a Super Bowl.
While the defense did its job for the most part the offense fell flat. But perhaps getting things back on track isn’t going to be a hard as it might seem. Here are five easy changes the Steelers can make to improve the offense in 2021.
Commitment to the run game
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Just run the football. Tell Ben Roethlisberger to have faith in his backs, and even when the run game isn't perfect, don't just give up on it. The Steelers have a 100-yard rusher in four of the first five games in 2020 so there's no excuse not to get back to this sort of production with proper commitment.
Creativity
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Last season, former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner gave the Steelers just a glimpse of creativity and got all of our hopes up before crushing those hopes by going back to more of the same. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada shouldn't have any problems with injecting creativity into the offense.
Trust in Diontae Johnson
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has the talent to be a special player in the NFL. Every time the football is in his hands, you expect to see something special. The coaches and Roethlisberger have to go into the season with full confidence Johnson has been the drops behind him.
Comeback performances
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Speaking of Johnson, he's one of several guys who struggled individually last season and the team needs to make a big comeback. The most notable of this group is guard David DeCastro. The Steelers offensive line is going to look very different and DeCastro is going to be the veteran leader all the young guys will look to.
Oh and better players
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
This one might seem obvious but you really hope Pittsburgh upgrades a spot or two on the depth chart. Center, running back and left tackle stand out as the spots where the Steelers have a chance to get much better players in there for the 2021 season.
