5 easy ways the Steelers offensive will improve in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fixing the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is one of the top priorities of the coaches and front office this offseason. 2020 was supposed to be the year a complete Steelers team made a serious run at a Super Bowl.

While the defense did its job for the most part the offense fell flat. But perhaps getting things back on track isn’t going to be a hard as it might seem. Here are five easy changes the Steelers can make to improve the offense in 2021.

Commitment to the run game

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Just run the football. Tell Ben Roethlisberger to have faith in his backs, and even when the run game isn't perfect, don't just give up on it. The Steelers have a 100-yard rusher in four of the first five games in 2020 so there's no excuse not to get back to this sort of production with proper commitment.

Creativity

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Last season, former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner gave the Steelers just a glimpse of creativity and got all of our hopes up before crushing those hopes by going back to more of the same. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada shouldn't have any problems with injecting creativity into the offense.

Trust in Diontae Johnson

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has the talent to be a special player in the NFL. Every time the football is in his hands, you expect to see something special. The coaches and Roethlisberger have to go into the season with full confidence Johnson has been the drops behind him.

Comeback performances

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Johnson, he's one of several guys who struggled individually last season and the team needs to make a big comeback. The most notable of this group is guard David DeCastro. The Steelers offensive line is going to look very different and DeCastro is going to be the veteran leader all the young guys will look to.

Oh and better players

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

This one might seem obvious but you really hope Pittsburgh upgrades a spot or two on the depth chart. Center, running back and left tackle stand out as the spots where the Steelers have a chance to get much better players in there for the 2021 season.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster talks about his unique relationship with teammate Chase Claypool

    The relationship JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool share is reminiscent of Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.

  • Where do Dolphins fit as NFL.com stacks AFC field prior to 2021 draft?

    Where do Dolphins fit as NFL.com stacks AFC field prior to 2021 draft?

  • Bleacher Report: Colts’ biggest red flag entering draft is left tackle

    Is LT the biggest need for the Colts?

  • Pittsburgh Steelers sign DL T.J. Carter

    The Steelers added another defensive lineman to their offseason roster on Friday.

  • How long will Bill Belichick coach?

    At one point, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that, unlike Hall of Famer Marv Levy, Belichick won’t be coaching into his 70s. As Belichick inches closer and closer to 70, his stance may have changed. To start the week that will see Belichick turn 69, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com published recent quotes from Levy regarding [more]

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to Late Prince Philip With Heartfelt Note

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are paying their respects to Prince Philip following his death at age 99. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the royal on their Archewell website.

  • Rebuilding progress is clear for the Dolphins in one financial area

    Rebuilding progress is clear for the Dolphins in one financial area

  • Jags fans collectively donate to Trevor Lawrence’s wedding registry, charity of his choice

    The Jags fanbase has outdone themselves again, but this time it's for the sake of charity and their future quarterback.

  • Virus Expert Just Warned of These New COVID "Hot Spots"

    The coronavirus vaccines are here and with it the beginning of the end of the pandemic—but you might not know that looking at cases in a hot spot like Michigan, where the state's public health system is overwhelmed and the governor has asked—though not demanded—that residents pause avoid in-person dining and school sports. To address this and other hot spots in America, Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner and board member for Pfizer, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan appeared on Face the Nation this morning. Read on for the 6 big takeaways about COVID hot spots—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Michigan's Cases are Rising Dangerously Due to "a Number of Things" "What is driving the spike and infections in your state?" host Margaret Brennan asked Gov. Whitmer. "Well, a number of things, Margaret," she answered. "Number one, we kept our spread low for a long period of time. So we've got reservoirs of people that don't have antibodies. We have variants, a big presence of variants here in Michigan that are easier to catch and people are tired and they're moving around more." These are "the combination of things that is contributing to what we're seen as a large amount of community spread in Michigan right now." Keep reading to see what other hot spots might arise. 2 The Virus Expert Said Other Hot Spots Might Pop Up—And We Need to Target Them Gottlieb feels "we need to think about putting those resources"—like more vaccines and more people to administer them—"into hotspots," like Michigan. "It's been sort of a Hunger Games for vaccines amongst states. We need to think differently about this pandemic. If you look at all the planning for past pandemics, the flu planning that we've done in the past, even planning for bio-terrorism isn't so always contemplate searching resources into hot spots. It never perceived that there was going to be a confluent national epidemic, but there were going to be localized outbreaks that in fact is likely what we're going to see going forward. So we need to get in the habit of trying to search resources into those hot spots, to put out those fires and spread. It's not just Michigan right now, the same time, Great Lakes Region." 3 The Virus Expert Said Young People Were Now Getting Hit Hard, Which May Represent a Turning Point Cases in Michigan are "mainly starting to come down, they may be reaching a turning point. A lot of the cases are in younger people, people who haven't been eligible for vaccination. If you look at the cases about 15% increase in cases for those under the age of 18, a 50% increase of people between the age of 20 and 29 to 30% increase for people between the ages of 30 and 39. So they're occurring in groups that haven't been vaccinated." 4 Gov. Whitmer Said She'd Like the Federal Government to Send Her More Vaccine Doses "We are seeing a surge in Michigan, despite the fact that we have some of the strongest policies in place—mask mandates, capacity limits, working from home," said Whitmer. "We've asked our state for a two week pause. So despite all of that, we are seeing a surge because of these variants. And that's precisely why we're really encouraging them to think about surging vaccines under the state of Michigan." She praised the White House for their consistency but said an "adjustment" should be made. 5 The Virus Expert Said You Could Keep Schools Open—Under the Right Conditions Extra-curricular sports are being blamed for the spread of the disease. Shouldn't they be shut down? "What we've seen consistently through this whole pandemic is that the risk and the schools correlate with the risk and community. So if you're in a community that has relatively low prevalence and that's a lot of parts of the country right now, things are starting to look better across a lot of parts of the country. The risk in the schools is lower," said Gottlieb. "If you're in a community that has a high prevalence, like the Metro Detroit region, the risk in the schools is higher." He recommended those schools take a "pause."RELATED: This COVID Vaccine Has the Most Side Effects, Study Says 6 How to Stay Safe During This Pandemic Follow the public health fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Portland Thorns win wild opener as fight breaks out at end of match

    Things got WILD!

  • Conor Benn destroys Samuel Vargas inside one round with explosive knockout

    The Destroyer had too much for his more experienced opponent at the Copper Box in London

  • NFL finally admits call from Bills-Texans playoff game was legal

    NFL changes tune on Cody Ford block during Buffalo Bills playoff game.

  • Sharks trade Devan Dubnyk to Avalanche for Greg Pateryn, draft pick

    The Sharks have made a move a few days ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Gemma Chan is Producing a Podcast and Film on Vincent Chin's Murder

    Gemma Chan is partnering with A-Major Media and M88 to produce a podcast and a subsequent feature film based on the murder of Vincent Chin. This sparked an Asian American movement at the federal level, resulting in a historic case that marked the first time the Civil Rights Act was applied for an Asian American. Amid the rise in anti-Asian violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chan found it “urgent” to tell Chin’s story.

  • Mekhi Becton eyes new number if NFL changes jersey rule

    Jets tackle Mekhi Becton already has a new number picked out if the NFL changes the jersey rule.

  • The long-range forecast for the future of the world is looking dark and stormy

    A new 20-year-forecast for the world: increasingly fragmented and turbulent.The big picture: A major report put out this week by the National Intelligence Council reflects a present rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. How the next two decades will unfold depends largely on whether new technologies will ultimately unite us — or continue to divide us.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Many, if not most, of those trends identified in the new report from the U.S. government are trending negative."Shared global challenges — including climate change, disease, financial crises, and technology disruptions — are likely to manifest more frequently and intensely in almost every region and country," the report's authors write.They predict that those intensifying challenges will collide with a geopolitical structure that will become increasingly fragmented and fragile, as the U.S. competes with China for global leadership while citizens of both democracies and autocracies grow more dissatisfied with their leaders.How it works: The Global Trends Report, which is compiled every four years, is an example of strategic foresight, the science — and art — of using past and present trends to produce different scenarios about the medium- and longer-term future.Rather than attempting to outright predict where we'll be in 20 years — which is all but impossible without an extremely accurate crystal ball — such efforts are meant to present policymakers with possibilities about where the world might be headed and information about the major trends that will shape the future.Details: The clearest trend lines are in demographics: Over the next 20 years, richer countries will grow older and in some cases even begin to shrink, while whatever slowing population growth exists will be concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.That will produce "extensive strains on infrastructure, education, and healthcare" in megacities that aren't prepared for it, the report's authors write.Another fairly certain trend line is intensifying climate change, which my Axios colleague Andrew Freedman reports "will lead to a less secure, more crisis-prone world that will strain global institutions."The social responses to these trends are less certain, but they'll play an even more important role in what the world will look like in 2040.The scarcest resource in the decades ahead won't be oil or rare earth metals, but social trust.According to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, the majority of respondents in more than half of the countries polled are pessimistic that they and their families will be better off in five years — an increase of 5% from the previous year.Even more worrying are the growing social divisions within trust, which has been exacerbated by the deeply unequal experience of the pandemic.While trust in institutions has risen over the past 20 years among the more educated and wealthy portions of the population, more than half of the rest of the public during the past decade has said the "system" is failing them.By the numbers: There is real fear that decades of global progress against extreme poverty and disease may be petering out and even reversing. About 150 million people fell out of the global middle class last year, the first time that demographic shrank since the 1990s.Raised expectations suddenly dashed by the reversal of growth is a recipe for pessimism, anger and social fragmentation — all of which could be further stoked by the spread of the internet.What's next: The report lays out five scenarios for the future, ranging from a democratic renaissance led by a stronger and more united America to a chaotic world where no country is powerful enough to counter the challenges we face.Which future we get will depend in large part on technology — AI and automation, clean energy, gene editing and more.If technological progress can jump-start economic growth for all while forestalling the worst effects of climate change, the world in 2040 will be a much easier place to navigate.If it can't, we may look back on 2020 as the good old days.What to watch: Unexpected X-factors.Should we experience something truly world-changing — a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a pandemic much more severe than COVID-19, a leap forward to true artificial general intelligence — all bets for the future are off.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2021 Masters prize money: Here’s a breakdown of how much money players can win

    What's at stake at the 2021 Masters? Here's a look at Sunday's payout.

  • Deshaun Watson defense team: Massages led to some consensual sexual encounters, not assaults

    “We’ve never run from it,” said Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, during a wide-ranging news conference Friday.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin

    In this article we presented the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Griffin. You can skip our detailed analysis of Griffin’s investment strategy and his history to read 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Griffin. Technology stocks are back into business, thanks to a decline in bond […]

  • CG: COL@SFG - 4/10/21

    Condensed Game: Brandon Crawford launched a three-run home run to be the difference maker in the Giants' 4-3 win over the Rockies