5 Eagles’ position battles to watch ahead of training camp

We’re one month away fron the start of Eagles training camp and the reigning NFC Champions will head to the NovaCare Complex with a stacked roster.

Philadelphia has few if any holes on the roster and outside of another potential addition at the linebacker position, there is elite talent on both sides of the football.

With so much star power, the real camp intrigue will center around five camp battles that could shakeup the 53-man roster.

Watkins is the favorite to be the third starting wide receiver alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but Zaccheaus offers explosiveness from the slot and sure hands in traffic.

Watkins must prove he can be more productive than last season after logging 33 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Those numbers were down from the 43 catches for 647 yards and one TD in 17 games in 2021.

Zaccheaus is coming off a career year in which he recorded 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games.

The Eagles are guaranteed a new starting right guard in 2023 after Isaac Seumalo signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The likely competition will involve Cam Jurgens and Tyler Steen.

Jurgens will enter the competition as the front-runner after Philadelphia selected the 23-year-old in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Nebraska.

The Eagles took Steen in the third round of this year’s draft out of Alabama and he’s versatile enough to play guard or tackle.

Safety position opposite Terrell Edmunds

Philadelphia lost both of its starting safeties via free agency this offseason. C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions, while Marcus Epps signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Terrell Edmunds signed with Philadelphia as a free agent and Sydney Brown, a former Illinois hybrid, was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Reed Blankenship recorded 34 tackles and one interception in 10 games, four of which were starts.

Weakside LB opposite Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean is the guy at one spot, but Nicholas Morrow could have some competition after coming over from Chicago.

Shaun Bradley is dynamic on special teams, while Christian Eliss impressed during OTAs.

Davion Taylor did start six games in 2021.

CB 3

James Bradberry and Darius Slay return, but who’ll land the third outside cornerback spot behind the NFL’s top duo.

Josh Jobe and Greedy Williams logged major reps during OTAs, while fourth round pick Kelee Ringo will get an opportunity along with rookies Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire