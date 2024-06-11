5 best wingers playing in Copa America 2024 - ranked

Copa America 2024 has plenty of wingers that will get fans off their seats and generate excitement throughout the tournament in the United States.

It's difficult to think of soccer without first imagining all of the great wingers that have laced up their boots in international play over the years. Thankfully, we're still blessed with several exceptional wide players that will do everything they can to give their nation a shot at lifting Copa America 2024.

Here are the top five wingers at Copa America 2024.

Five best wingers playing in Copa America 2024

Honorable mentions:

Fresh off a solid first year in the Italian Serie A with AC Milan, Christian Pulisic is primed for an excellent Copa America with the USMNT.



Whether or not that translates into the US making a deep run is another question, but Pulisic is all set to play his part on the left-wing.

Few players can bring excitement to matches like Colombia's Luis Diaz.



He's become an integral part to the South American nation's success, and they just might be a dark horse candidate with the Liverpool winger in their squad.

3. Angel Di Maria (Argentina)

After a 17-goal season with Benfica in Portugal at 36-years-old, Angel Di Maria has shown zero signs of slowing down.



One of the best wingers in the history of the game continue to age like a fine wine, as he bagged a trademark low-driven goal in Argentina's 1-0 friendly victory over Ecuador.

If it wasn't for a certain Argentinian, Vinicius Junior would take home the best winger spot on this list.



Besides that, Vinicius is one of the most feared wingers in all of soccer -- regardless of the competition. You can expect to see the Real Madrid figure be involved in goals all summer as he hopes to guide Brazil to Copa America glory.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi remains the best winger in the sport even as he's in the twilight of his career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.



With that being said, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner routinely shows up on the international stage for Argentina. Messi will hope to go out on a high note in what could be his last major tournament for Argentina with retirement on the horizon.