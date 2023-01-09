49ers Wild Card Playoff schedule released

The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of this year’s playoffs.

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium will be at 1:30pm Pacific Time on Saturday.

San Francisco hosted the Seahawks in Week 2 of the regular season and downed them 27-7 in a game where they lost QB Trey Lance for the year.

In their Week 15 matchup in Seattle, the 49ers took home a 21-13 win. It was the first time since 2011 that they swept the Seahawks in a season. San Francisco also went undefeated in their division.

The 49ers clinched their playoff berth by beating the Seahawks in Week 15 to grab the NFC West crown. Seattle needed a win and a Lions win Sunday to grab their postseason berth in the final week of the season.

