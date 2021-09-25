49ers Week 3 injury report: Trey Sermon cleared, Elijah Mitchell doubtful

The 49ers aren’t out of the woods just yet in their Week 3 injury situation.

While they had some encouraging signs during the week, they’re on track to be without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell per the Friday injury report. One bit of good news though is that rookie running back Trey Sermon did not appear on the report after making it through concussion protocol.

Here’s the Week 3 injury report:

Out

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DT Kevin Givens (ankle) RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) This isn't a surprise since both players are expected to go on Injured Reserve at some point in the near future. High ankle sprains could keep both players out awhile.

Doubtful

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) Mitchell was limited in Friday's practice after sitting out the first two sessions. A rookie going a week with just one limited practice wasn't likely to play.

Questionable

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

DE Arik Armstead (adductor) DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) Armstead wasn't in practice the first two days of the week so it's good news he made it in for a limited outing Friday. Kinlaw and Moseley were limited all week and Moseley is on track to make his season debut Sunday.

Not listed

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

RB Trey Sermon (concussion) Sermon was limited the first two days of practice as he went through concussion protocol. He cleared concussion protocol Friday though and was a full go in practice which means he should suit up Sunday with no problems.

