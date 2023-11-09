49ers Week 10 practice report: WR Deebo Samuel returns

The 49ers had a busy practice participation report Wednesday to open their week of practice leading up to a Week 10 matchup with the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

While there was a little bad news on the report, there was certainly some good news as well with wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning to practice as a full participant for the first time since suffering a hairline fracture in his shoulder in Week 6.

Samuel indicated on ‘Up and Adams’ with Kay Adams over the bye week that he’d be back after the week off, but the practice report confirms his return.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s participation:

Did not participate

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LG Aaron Banks (toe)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (illness)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Williams’ absence is a little concerning, but not a major surprise since he doesn’t typically practice to start the week anyway. Normally he’s listed as a veteran rest day, but he’s still working through a low ankle sprain he sustained in Week 6. Banks was also expected to miss time while dealing with a turf toe injury that will keep him out a few weeks per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Limited participation

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

DE Drake Jackson (knee)

Jackson’s role is in question with Chase Young’s arrival, and now a knee injury puts his health for Week 10 in question. A limited session Wednesday is far from a sign that he won’t be able to go Sunday though. His status will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the week.

Full participation

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DE Robert Beal (hamstring)

LB Dre Greenlaw (shoulder)

CB Darrell Luter (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Beal, Luter and Womack are all working within their three-week practice windows in returns from injured lists. It’s new that the team lists players within that practice window on the practice report. They used to not list them until they were fully activated. Samuel’s presence as a full participant is a great sign, as well as Greenlaw’s since he’s been dealing with a slew of injuries throughout the season.

