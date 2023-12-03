49ers vs. Eagles predictions: Expert picks in crucial NFC showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After 10 months of waiting, the highly anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles has arrived.

San Francisco is riding a three-game winning streak and heads into Philadelphia as a 2.5-point favorite over the Eagles, per Points Bet.

Here's what NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's epic clash between these two NFC foes.

Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia

49ers 31, Eagles 28

"The Eagles haven’t played a complete game in a long time," Frank wrote. "Sixty quality minutes. The last time they outscored a team in both the first and second half was Miami. The only game they played all year that wasn’t a one-possession game in the fourth quarter was Tampa. They’re good enough to beat almost anybody without playing a complete game. But not the 49ers. If they play one good half, they’ll lose. And I feel like their recent ups and downs on offense and inconsistency on defense are going to be too much to overcome this week. I still think the Eagles will ultimately earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but I’m giving the 49ers the nod this time. "

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL Network

Eagles 27, 49ers 23



"There are a million different storylines to discuss -- the 10-win Eagles being an underdog at home is certainly a big one -- and touching on very few in this space is such a disservice," Cersosimo wrote. "Yet here we are. There is a lot of talk surrounding Brock Purdy's post-bye resurgence and the 49ers' return to Philadelphia, but to me, this game is all about Jalen Hurts and whether he can continue being unfazed against the league's No. 1 scoring defense.

"Few QBs are playing better than Hurts over the last six weeks. He's scored 17 total touchdowns in that span and orchestrated second-half rallies to defeat the likes of the Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills in consecutive games. It also appears the Eagles could get Lane Johnson back -- and potentially Dallas Goedert, one of Hurts' most reliable targets. Even if they don't, Hurts has won five straight games when trailing by 10 or more at any point."

Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles 31, 49ers 27

"So when you’re looking at this matchup, I actually understand why the 49ers are favored," Zangaro wrote. "They’re healthy again and are loaded with star power on both sides of the football. On offense, slowing down Christian McCaffrey is the biggest key but if you do that there’s still Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. And on defense, the 49ers have a really tough line and excellent linebackers.

"But the Eagles are a star-studded team too, albeit one that hasn’t seemed to put together complete performances lately. Maybe this is the week living on the edge hurts them and they don’t get it done. But I expect an MVP performance from Hurts, I expect the Eagles defense to get after Brock Purdy and I expect them to win a close game at the Linc because that’s just what they do."

Seth Walder, ESPN

49ers 34, Eagles, 27

"49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. It's flying a little under the radar because of Tyreek Hill's season, but Aiyuk's 3.44 yards per route run in 2023 would rank third by any player in a season since 2007, behind only Hill this season and Steve Smith in 2008," Walder wrote. "That's how good he's been, and he's one of many playmakers who could lift the 49ers over the Eagles.

Eric D. Williams, Fox Sports

49ers 24, Eagles 20

"I'm interested in seeing how the 49ers will protect Purdy up front, based on the fact he did not finish the game the last time these two teams played, Williams wrote. "Purdy has been sacked just 21 times this season, while the Eagles have 32 sacks on the year.

"Philadelphia's ability to generate pressure and make Purdy uncomfortable will be a key part of this game.

"All right, predictions. The 49ers have been pointing toward this game all season and feel like they need this win to prove that they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. So, I will take San Francisco in a defensive battle, 24-20."

