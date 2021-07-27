49ers sign pair of DEs, waive WR in flurry of roster moves

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday reported for training camp, which paved the way for a slew of roster moves.

Arrival for camp means players took physicals and got COVID-19 tests done and saw coaches for the first time since OTAs ended 40 days ago. It’s also a chance for the team to make a couple more roster tweaks before players take the field Wednesday for their first practice.

Here’s a quick rundown of all the moves the 49ers announced Tuesday:

Placed on Active/PUP list: DB Tarvarius Moore

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

This comes as a bit of a surprise because there was an expectation that Moore would be out for the year when he tore his Achilles during OTAs. There's optimism from the club though that he could be back before season's end, which is why he's not on Injured Reserve. "We've talked a lot about it, but those special kind of athletes and Tarvarius fits in that mold," general manager John Lynch said Tuesday in a press conference. "They tend to heal. And he's on a good course right now. So we're hopeful that that maybe there's a chance that by the end of the season, he'd help our team. He was really having a great off season.”

Placed on Active/PUP list: RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This was an expected move after Wilson tore his MCL in bizarre fashion after a weightlifting session in OTAs. His 4-6 month timeline put him back by late October at the earliest, so a stint on the PUP list was the most likely scenario for him. He'll have to miss at least the first six weeks if he begins the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which all indications are that he will.

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list: CB Emmanuel Moseley

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 49ers are already thin at cornerback, but they'll have to begin their preseason preparations without one of their starters. Moseley was the only 49er to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after intake testing.

Story continues

Signed: DE Eddie Yarbrough

(Photo by Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)

Yarbrough, 28, was one of three defensive ends the 49ers worked out in the days leading up to training camp. He's played in 35 games across three seasons in the NFL. He spent two years with the Bills and one with the Vikings. Yarbrough has just one sack in his career, and will provide some depth in camp at a position that's relatively shallow for the 49ers.

Signed: DE Anthony Zettel

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Zettel, 28, was another DE who worked out for the 49ers before camp, although the club already has some familiarity with him. He played in a regular-season game and all three postseason contests for San Francisco in 2019. In five seasons Zettel has played in 50 games and posted 7.5 sacks, although six of those came with the Lions in 2017 – his second season in the league. He played in one game last season for the Saints.

Waived: WR Andy Jones

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was a long shot to even earn a practice squad spot. While the 49ers aren't particularly deep at receiver, Jones is a 27-year-old who hasn't played in a regular-season NFL game since 2018. He has 11 catches in 11 games for 80 yards and a touchdown in his two-year career.

1

1