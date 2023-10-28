49ers roster moves: Willie Snead elevated with Samuel out vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers elevated wide receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad to be available to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Snead, 31, will be in uniform with wide receiver Deebo Samuel out of action due to a hairline fracture in his shoulder. Samuel will have missed two games and will be re-evaluated after the 49ers return from the Week 9 bye.

Sheffield, 27, will be active and is expected to play a significant role on special teams against the Bengals.

Snead will see action in his second game of the season for the 49ers. He played in the team’s Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Snead caught one pass for 9 yards.

Snead is a nine-year NFL veteran who put up big numbers over his first six NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.

In his career, he has 280 catches for 3,440 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Last year, he appeared in four games with the 49ers and did not have a reception.

Sheffield is a four-year pro who appeared in 38 games with 20 starts in three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

He played in back-to-back games this season against Arizona and the Dallas Cowboys. He had three tackles, including one for a loss, in the 49ers’ 35-16 win over the Cardinals.

