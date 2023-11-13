How 49ers QB Purdy joined Hall of Fame company in win over Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After a turbulent stretch of games, Brock Purdy returned to his regularly scheduled programming of placing himself in the company of Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

The 49ers' quarterback threw for 296 yards and three touchdown passes, with a career-high passer rating of 148.9, in San Francisco's 34-3 drubbing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank stadium.

Sunday's win over the Jaguars marked the third time in Purdy's professional career that he recorded at least three touchdowns and a passer rating of 140 or more, joining Kurt Warner as the only other quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat during their first two seasons in the league.

Purdy was surgical against Jacksonville's defense, completing 73 percent of his passes for an average of 11.4 yards per attempt. That included a highlight-reel deep shot up the right sideline to George Kittle for a 66-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half, which marked the longest touchdown pass of Purdy's NFL career.

KITTLE WALKS IT IN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nEvgL88Pcp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

Per Next Gen Stats, all three of Purdy's touchdowns against the Jaguars traveled over 10 yards in the air with a time to throw off at least 2.5 seconds. Only five quarterbacks have recorded a game with three such touchdowns this season, and Purdy is the only one to accomplish it multiple times.

Purdy also recorded his first game without a turnover since Week 5, an impressive feat against a ball-hawking Jaguars defense that led the NFL in turnovers forced heading into their Week 10 clash with the 49ers.

After a strong showing out of the bye week, Purdy and the 49ers' offense will look to build on their success when they square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast