How 49ers QB Purdy is impacted by Goff's reported $212M contract

At this point, it is ridiculous to argue that Brock Purdy is not a $50-million-a-year NFL quarterback.

On Monday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff re-joined the group of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks with a reported four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million in guaranteed money.

If Goff is worth a huge sum of money this year, it would appear to bode well for Purdy's future.

And that is a fact that 49ers CEO Jed York spoke about during the NFL Annual Meeting in March.

"It’s what the market is,” York said. “Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before.

“You see the market has changed. Whether I like it or not, that’s what the market is, and you have to accept the reality of the world.”

Goff slots in at $53 million per year, ranking No. 2 in the NFL behind Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who signed a deal last summer worth $55 million a year.

The Chargers’ Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson ($52 million) and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts ($51 million) round out the list of the NFL's top-five-paid quarterbacks.

Goff, 29, is coming off a fine season, in which he threw for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 97.9 passer rating. He entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Rams packaged him in a trade to the Lions in 2021 for Matthew Stafford.

Purdy, 24, is ineligible to sign a new contract until after his third NFL season. He was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

If Purdy’s third season is anything like his second, he figures to land among the top-paid players in the league a year from now.

After all, Purdy finished fourth in NFL Most Valuable Player voting after leading the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating and 9.6 yards per pass attempt. He also set the 49ers’ franchise record with 4,280 yards passing last season.

Purdy also was at his best in the NFC Championship Game when he rallied the 49ers from a 17-point halftime deficit to a 34-31 victory over Goff and the Lions at Levi’s Stadium.

Purdy became the first quarterback in 30 years — regular season or postseason — to throw for 150 or more yards, rush for 45 or more yards, complete 80 percent of his passes, average 10 yards per rushing attempt and have no turnovers in the second half of a game.

Purdy is scheduled to make $985,000 this season. He is currently the 54th-highest-paid player on the team.

