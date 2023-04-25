49ers QB Brock Purdy names favorite trash-talking moment in rookie NFL season

49ers' Purdy names favorite trash-talking moment as rookie originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy isn’t known to be a big trash talker on the gridiron.

But the 49ers quarterback did pocket one favorite exchange with a defender from his storybook rookie campaign.

“It was the playoff game this year [against] the [Seattle] Seahawks,” Purdy told brothers Jason and Travis Kelce on the “New Heights” podcast. “I scrambled, I went left and I did a little stutter step, like a high-step. I got the first down, ran out of bounds.

“The Seahawks linebacker was cussing me out telling me, ‘Dude, you’re white. You can’t high-step me.’ Stuff like that.”

The play Purdy is referring to occurred in the second quarter of the 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game. Purdy scrambled 13 yards to advance the ball past midfield and move the chains on second-and-12.

The 49ers went on to score on that drive via a 33-yard field goal by kicker Robbie Gould for an early 13-7 lead.

Purdy appreciates the back-and-forth with opponents, but he tends not to say much on the field; He prefers to let his play do the talking.

“When you step on the field, it’s time to ball,” Purdy told the Kelce brothers. “You don’t really have to run your mouth. Some guys do it, but for me it’s not who I am. I just like to do my job and win games.

“... Honestly, I like [trash talk] in a sense where you’re doing something right. They’re talking trash for a reason, trying to get in your head because you’re balling or you’re doing something right. I sort of take it. I laugh at a lot of them. I think it’s funny.

"It’s a good story to tell guys on the sideline. For the most part, it gives you something to play for."

