49ers punter Wishnowsky fined by NFL for late hit vs. Ravens

49ers punter Wishnowsky fined by NFL for late hit vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Mitch Wishnowsky was guilty of a costly penalty Monday night in the 49ers’ blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL on Saturday hit the punter with a $9,167 fine for his late hit out of bounds.

Wishnowsky’s unnecessary roughness penalty was tacked onto the end of Tylan Wallace’s 23-yard return early in the third quarter.

The Ravens blew the game open with a 17-point third quarter after holding a 16-12 lead at halftime.

Wishnowsky’s penalty was a big play in the game-turning sequence, as it gifted the Ravens with great field position. Baltimore immediately cashed in with a touchdown to take control en route to a 33-19 victory.

The Ravens (12-3) took sole possession of the best record in the NFL.

The 49ers remain atop the NFC playoff seedings and hold tiebreaker edges over the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. All three teams have 11-4 records entering Week 17.

The 49ers play at the Washington Commanders (4-11) on Sunday.

