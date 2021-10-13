49ers protect 3 practice squad players during bye week

The 49ers on Wednesday protected three players from getting poached off their practice squad. San Francisco ensured quarterback Nate Sudfeld, tight end Tanner Hudson and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz won’t be signed by another club while the team has its week off.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see any of this trio become fixtures on the active roster while the injury bug continues to plague San Francisco.

Sudfeld provides insurance under center with Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with a calf injury and Trey Lance working through a knee sprain. Garoppolo is expected to return after the bye, but Lance’s status is less certain for Week 7, so Sudfeld could be active for a second consecutive game when the 49ers host the Colts.

Hudson was recently added after George Kittle was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury. He played in one offensive snap and seven special teams snaps in Week 5 against the Cardinals. More time with the team could mean more time on the field as he fills the No. 3 tight end role with Kittle out for at least two more games.

The McKivitz protection is interesting and could signal some kind of shuffle on the offensive line. He’s capable of playing guard and tackle, but didn’t work his way onto the active roster this preseason. Right guard Daniel Brunskill has had an up-and-down year, and the club may be looking at opening an in-season competition at right guard with McKivitz in the mix.

