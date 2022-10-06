49ers practice report: 8 players sit out 1st Week 5 practice

The 49ers got a little bit of good injury news when they took the field for Wednesday’s practice. While eight players were absent from the session, cornerback Jason Verrett and free safety Jimmie Ward returned to the field after their practice windows were opened.

Potential returns for Verrett and Ward don’t necessarily mean the 49ers are on the upswing health-wise. They had a slew of players absent Wednesday who we can already rule out for Sunday.

Here’s a look at the practice participation report for the first day of Week 5 preparation:

Did not participate

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

OL Colton McKivitz (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

The 49ers could conceivably be without all of the banged up players on this list come Sunday. Armstead may try and give it a go. The same for Kinlaw. Both players dealt with injuries going into Week 4. Armstead wound up leaving the game early. Kinlaw tested his knee before the game, but couldn’t convince the coaches and training staff he was ready to go. Moore showed up on the practice report early last week with that hamstring issue and he wound up not participating Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Limited participation

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

TE Ross Dwelley (rib)

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

Dwelley played against the Rams despite dealing with a rib issue in practice. Jennings got dinged up during the game. It’s definitely a good sign that both players got on the field to practice some. Their status likely won’t be determined until Friday.

Full participation

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

WR Danny Gray (hip)

This is good for the 49ers since Gray was out of Monday’s game. A lingering hip issue would be a concern for the speedy rookie, but the fact he’s already back to full practices bodes well for his immediate future.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire