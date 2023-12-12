49ers players ‘excited' to have Jason Verrett back with team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — A familiar face roamed the halls at Levi's Stadium after the 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Lenoir 🤝 Verrett

Jason Verrett, who spent four seasons with the club from 2019-2022, was seen near the player entrance and in the locker room following the game. The Pro Bowl defensive back spent time talking to Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and a few others before leaving the building. On Sunday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that Verrett is rejoining the 49ers as a member of their practice squad.

"Man, perseverance is the word I think of when I think of JV," Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area. "He is so beloved in this locker room. I love him like a real brother. To have him here does so much for this locker room.

"He is an amazing player, we know it. Somebody that everybody respects, and he gives you everything he has every day. He is such a good addition to this team."

Verrett was a first-round draft pick in 2014 (No. 25 overall) by the San Diego Chargers but only appeared in 25 games through his four seasons with the club due to several severe injuries.

The 49ers first signed the defensive back on a one-year prove-it deal in 2019 after he contemplated retirement. Verrett's season quickly ended after his 49ers debut in Week 3 when the cornerback suffered a knee injury as he attempted his return from an Achilles tear suffered in July of 2018.

"We know the business," Williams said. "It's all about getting him into football shape. Then getting him out there on Sunday to contribute. I don't think the practice squad is a big deal. He hasn't played in a little bit, so it's just about getting his football wind back, and when he gets called up, he is going to do a heck of a job."

Verrett appeared in 13 games for the club in 2020 and registered two interceptions and seven pass breakups while on the field for 802 defensive plays. Yet, the defensive back didn't really look like his old self until training camp of 2021.

The last NFL game Verrett appeared in was with the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions to open the 2021 season. Verrett was on the field for 60 snaps before suffering yet another catastrophic injury — an ACL tear. The inspirational defender still did not give up.

"That makes me very happy," George Kittle told NBC Sports Bay Area upon hearing the news of Verrett's return. "One of my favorite locker room guys. Quiet but absolutely deadly. I love it."

Verrett spent the 2022 season as a member of the 49ers but did not suit up for a game with the club. In November, the cornerback was placed on injured reserve after suffering the second Achilles tear of his NFL career.

"It's going to be dope," Arik Armstead said Sunday night. "I heard he's coming back tomorrow but we'll see. We need him, but we need him in general. We just need him around everybody. He needs to be a part of this run."

The veteran cornerback signed to the Houston Texans' practice squad on October 11, but was released after a month on the practice squad on November 13.

"I just found out right now," Brandon Aiyuk said in the locker room after the game. "Super excited for that. We know JV. It's crazy, and his story is still being written. He gets to join and ride with us, and we are excited for him."

