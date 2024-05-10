49ers officially sign 3 draft picks to rookie contracts

Three of the 49ers’ eight draft picks signed their rookie contracts Thursday when rookies reported to the team facility for rookie minicamp.

Cornerback Renardo Green from Florida State, wide receiver Jacob Cowing from Arizona and running back Isaac Guerendo from Louisville all inked their four-year deals.

Green was a second-round pick. Cowing and Guerendo were both fourth-round selections.

There’s not much negotiation that goes on with rookie contracts since the years and price are set. Some of the language of the deal needs to be negotiated though which may be why the other five selections haven’t officially signed.

Ricky Pearsall, Dominick Puni, Malik Mustapha, Jarrett Kingston and Tatum Bethune remain unsigned. The 49ers take the field for rookie minicamp Friday.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire